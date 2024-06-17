Upsahl to Embark on 'Melt Me Down' 40+ Date International Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop-rulebreaker and “a musical force to be reckoned with” (NYLON) UPSAHL will embark on a 2024 “Melt me down” international headline tour with a run of shows that span across Europe, the U.K, and North America. Artist pre-sale will begin in the UPSAHL app on Tuesday, June 18th followed by a Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, June 19th. Tickets will go on-sale this coming Friday, June 21st HERE.

The “Melt me down” tour will see UPSAHL playing her largest venues to date, performing for her legion of fans across the globe. The 40+ city trek will kick-off in San Diego and make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix (her hometown), Austin, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Dublin, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more before concluding in Paris. She recently wrapped her supporting act for Madison Beer’s “The Spinnin’ Tour” and will be performing across Europe with a run of headlining shows and festival sets this August including FM4 Frequency 2024 in Austria and Feelings 2024 in Norway.

Previously opening for Tove Lo, Yungblud and Melanie Martinez, UPSAHL is every artist’s favorite artist and she’s no stranger to touring life. Her shows are electric, empowering, and full of energy, perfectly showcasing the “top-tier pop music chameleon” that she is. Her sets also show off her musicality – with her impressive display of guitar chops and wide-ranging vocals (mentions of her recent openings for Madison Beer in Tampa Bay and Houston are glowingly positive).

Last Tuesday, UPSAHL announced her brand new single “Summer so hot” coming later this week on Friday, June 21st. With additional new music on the way, UPSAHL has plenty in store for her fans as she hits the road this fall. Pre-save the track HERE and stay tuned for more to come from UPSAHL.

UPSAHL 2024 UPCOMING HEADLINE TOUR DATES

^Festival

August 9, 2024 - Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest 2024^

August 11, 2024 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

August 12, 2024 - Leipzig, Germany - Werk 2

August 14, 2024 - Munich, Germany - Storm

August 16, 2024 - Sankt Pölten, Austria - FM4 Frequency 2024^

August 17, 2024 - Warszawa, Poland - Klub Hydrozagadka

August 21, 2024 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

August 24, 2024 - Bergen, Norway - Feelings 2024^

September 10, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Soma Sidestage

September 11, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

September 13, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

September 16, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX, - Tulips

September 17, 2024 - Austin, TX - Parish

September 18, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

September 20, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

September 21, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

September 22, 2024 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

September 24, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 25, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

September 27, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

September 28, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

September 30, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

October 1, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 3, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

October 5, 2024 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf Denver - Perplexiplex at Convergence Station

October 6, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

October 8, 2024 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

October 9, 2024 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

October 11, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

November 7, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy 2

November 8, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - G2

November 10, 2024 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 3

November 11, 2024 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux’s

November 12, 2024 - Nottingham, UK - The Bodega

November 14, 2024 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

November 15, 2024 - London, UK - Lafayette

November 17, 2024 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

November 18, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

November 19, 2024 - Hamburg, Germany - KENT Club

November 21, 2024 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

November 22, 2024 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

November 24, 2024 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

November 25, 2024 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

November 26, 2024 - Paris, France - Badaboum

About UPSAHL

Hailed by SPIN as “one of the most exciting new voices in music right now,” alternative pop singer-songwriter UPSAHL proved a teenage sensation in her native Arizona and quickly rose to national attention in 2019 as the first signing to the relaunched Arista Records label. Her enigmatic and endearing style – showcased on her 2021 debut album, Lady Jesus, and her RIAA Gold-certified, top trending TikTok favorites, “DRUGS” and “People I Don’t Like” – has earned her more than 700M worldwide streams to date, tens of millions of multiplatform views, and critical applause from such high profile outlets as NYLON, V Magazine, PAPER, Billboard, Consequence of Sound, Alternative Press, PEOPLE, and more. What’s more, UPSAHL’s gift for brazenly irresistible songcraft led to a major publishing bidding war, resulting in a deal with Universal Music Publishing that has seen her writing or co-writing pop hits for such stars as Dua Lipa (featured on 2020’s RIAA Platinum-certified, GRAMMY® Award-winning album, Future Nostalgia), Demi Lovato, Madison Beer, Mike Shinoda, GAYLE, Dove Cameron, Charlotte Cardin, and Reneé Rapp. In addition, her songs have seen prominent placement in a wide variety of TV projects spanning HBO’s Gossip Girl, Apple TV’s Dickinson, CBS’s Love Island, Netflix’s Young Royals, Showtime’s The L Word, and many others. Known as a gifted live performer, UPSAHL has headlined sold-out shows around the world, lit up international festivals such as Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, France’s Rock en Seine, and the UK’s legendary Reading/Leeds, made high profile TV appearances on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbertand The Late Late Show with James Corden, and shared stages with Melanie Martinez, Tove Lo, Madison Beer, Yungblud, FLETCHER, and more. 2023 saw UPSAHL continuing to innovate with UPSAHL PRESENTS: THE PHX TAPES, a groundbreaking series of A/B-sided mixtapes released throughout the year.

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn

Comments