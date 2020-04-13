Ugly Runner Releases New Video 'Eat The Neighbors!'

In these uncertain times Ugly Runner is trying to keep a smile on our faces with their new timely video "Eat The Neighbors!"

Says guitarist/vocalist Stephen Britt, "'Eat The Neighbors!' was written as a joke after being unable to find many supplies during the onset of the pandemic. I wanted a colorful take on a dystopian, class-war apocalypse once essential supplies had dissipated and chaos had taken over. The track was recorded at my house in Asheville, North Carolina, by Ryan Glisson with help from Lowell Hobbs and Edwin Mericle. We collaborated with Marcd (marcd.co) for the animation, and they killed it. I wanted to create something fun that would help people smile during these unprecedented times. People everywhere are struggling with income loss, and a lot of them being renters at the mercy of slumlords with minimal protections in place. If you stack those issues on top of mandatory isolation, mental health across the country will spiral. We all need to keep each other up."

Watch the video below!

Ugly Runner is a 4-piece rock 'n' roll outfit from Asheville, North Carolina. As broad as the spectrum of rock 'n' roll itself, so are the influences of Ugly Runner, which range from California Punk to British Rhythm & Blues. Aiming to create timeless rock 'n' roll that dances on the edge of psychedelia, and invokes nostalgia from the first listen, the band entered the studio in May 2019 to record their debut EP, "Romanticizer," at Sedgwick Studios in Flat Rock, NC. Working with engineer, Peter Brownlee, they tracked the 6-song EP and spent the remainder of the summer playing shows and preparing for the release of their debut EP. Ugly Runner's "Romanticizer" was released on Cleopatra Records on January 2nd.





