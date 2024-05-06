UK Rising Star Jordan Rakei Confirms US Tour Dates

Rakei is touring in support of his new album The Loop coming out on May 10.
Grammy-award nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has confirmed an extensive live tour with new dates announced for the US including shows in New York, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Rakei is touring in support of The Loop coming out on May 10 on Decca UK/Verve.
The Loop, Rakei’s fifth album, marks his recent signing to Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Recorded at RAK Studios, the album was self-produced by Rakei and mixed by Ben Baptie (Moses Sumney, Beck, U2). This is by far Rakei’s most cohesive work to date. Through The Loop’s 13 tracks, Rakei steps away from the DIY sound he was once known for with bold orchestral arrangements and an Odyssean-style narrative that charts a course through times of darkness and hope.
The record is coming off the back of a host of exciting recent announcements. First was his 21-date UK & EU tour in support of the album, with a run of US dates added today—find the full routing below. Beginning this autumn, the run includes an additional Royal Albert Hall show added after the initial date sold out immediately. Next, he announced a run of in-store shows for the week of album release in May, with Rough Trade East selling out in minutes and appeared on the first Glastonbury line-up reveal. Last week, the BBC announced that Jordan will be performing his very own BBC Prom in July alongside the Royal Northern Sinfonia orchestra.
November 1—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre
November 2—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw
November 3—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall
November 5—Montreal, QC—Le Studio TD
November 6—Toronto, ON—The Opera House
November 9—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre
November 10—San Francisco, CA— The Fillmore
September 3—Porto—M.Ou.Co
September 4—Madrid—Lula
September 5—Barcelona—Razzmatazz 2
September 7—Milan—Magazzini Generali
September 8— Munich—Muffathalle
September 10— Vienna—Arena
September 11— Berlin—Huxleys
September 12—Hamburg—Ballsaal
September 14— Stockholm—Kägelbanan
September 15—Oslo—Rockefeller
September 16—Copenhagen—Vega
September 18—Amsterdam—Paradiso
September 19—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
September 20—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)
September 22—Brussels —AB
September 23—Cologne—Stadthalle
September 24—Paris—Élysée Monmartre
September 26—Manchester—Albert Hall
September 27—Bristol—Bristol Beacon
October 1—London—Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)
October 4—London—Royal Albert Hall
May 10—Rough Trade Bristol (SOLD OUT)
May 11—Banquet St Johns Church, Kingston (SOLD OUT)
May 12—Rough Trade Nottingham (SOLD OUT)
May 13—Rough Trade Liverpool
May 14—Resident Brighton (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)
May 15—Rough Trade East, London (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)
May 16—The Wardrobe, Leeds
Photo courtesy of Verve Label Group
