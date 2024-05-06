UK Rising Star Jordan Rakei Confirms US Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-award nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei has confirmed an extensive live tour with new dates announced for the US including shows in New York, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Rakei is touring in support of The Loop coming out on May 10 on Decca UK/Verve.

The Loop, Rakei’s fifth album, marks his recent signing to Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Recorded at RAK Studios, the album was self-produced by Rakei and mixed by Ben Baptie (Moses Sumney, Beck, U2). This is by far Rakei’s most cohesive work to date. Through The Loop’s 13 tracks, Rakei steps away from the DIY sound he was once known for with bold orchestral arrangements and an Odyssean-style narrative that charts a course through times of darkness and hope.

The record is coming off the back of a host of exciting recent announcements. First was his 21-date UK & EU tour in support of the album, with a run of US dates added today—find the full routing below. Beginning this autumn, the run includes an additional Royal Albert Hall show added after the initial date sold out immediately. Next, he announced a run of in-store shows for the week of album release in May, with Rough Trade East selling out in minutes and appeared on the first Glastonbury line-up reveal. Last week, the BBC announced that Jordan will be performing his very own BBC Prom in July alongside the Royal Northern Sinfonia orchestra.

THE LOOP U.S. LIVE TOUR 2024

November 1—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

November 2—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw

November 3—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

November 5—Montreal, QC—Le Studio TD

November 6—Toronto, ON—The Opera House

November 9—Los Angeles, CA—The Fonda Theatre

November 10—San Francisco, CA— The Fillmore

THE LOOP EUROPE AND UK LIVE TOUR 2024

September 3—Porto—M.Ou.Co

September 4—Madrid—Lula

September 5—Barcelona—Razzmatazz 2

September 7—Milan—Magazzini Generali

September 8— Munich—Muffathalle

September 10— Vienna—Arena

September 11— Berlin—Huxleys

September 12—Hamburg—Ballsaal

September 14— Stockholm—Kägelbanan

September 15—Oslo—Rockefeller

September 16—Copenhagen—Vega

September 18—Amsterdam—Paradiso

September 19—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Brussels —AB

September 23—Cologne—Stadthalle

September 24—Paris—Élysée Monmartre

September 26—Manchester—Albert Hall

September 27—Bristol—Bristol Beacon

October 1—London—Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 4—London—Royal Albert Hall

THE LOOP UK IN-STORE SHOWS

May 10—Rough Trade Bristol (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Banquet St Johns Church, Kingston (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Rough Trade Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Rough Trade Liverpool

May 14—Resident Brighton (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)

May 15—Rough Trade East, London (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)

May 16—The Wardrobe, Leeds

Photo courtesy of Verve Label Group

Comments