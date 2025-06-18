UK Drum & Bass Icon Dimension Sets Solo North American Tour for Fall 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



UK drum & bass DJ, producer and artist Dimension has announced his biggest solo North American tour to date, with major market shows slotted for New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off August 31 at Brooklyn’s The Great Hall. Artist presale begins Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local, and general on-sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10am local.

This tour follows a big year in North America for Dimension, who has played major festivals including Ultra Miami, EDC Vegas, and will headline Electric Forest alongside WORSHIP. At EDC Vegas, Dimension was the first solo drum & bass set in over a decade on its coveted Kinetic Field main stage, which followed the first ever drum & bass set on the EDC Orlando main stage in 2024 with WORSHIP. Watch his performance here. Look for Dimension to highlight in his sets “DJ Turn It Up” which just went certified Platinum in the UK, as well as many of his favorite edits and coming soon, his official remix of Darude’s classic dance floor anthem “Sandstorm” on the tour.

Dimension North America 2025 Tour Dates:

AUG 31 – Brooklyn, NY – The Great Hall

SEP 05 – Philadelphia, PA – The Ave

SEP 06 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage

SEP 26 – Boston, MA – Royale

SEP 27 – Dallas, TX – SILO

NOV 07 – Toronto, ON – 131 McCormack

NOV 15 – San Francisco, CA – Gold Bar Hangar

DEC 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Naud St.

About Dimension

Following praise for his early releases from the likes of Skrillex (who remixed the much-lauded “UK”), and deadmau5 - Dimension (real name Robert Etheridge) released his debut album ORGAN in 2021. The album was met with widespread commercial and critical success, landing at #1 on the official U.K. Dance charts and included the collaboration with Sub Focus “Desire.” The record spent nine weeks on Radio 1’s playlist (5 on the A-list), has amassed over 100 million global streams to date and has been certified a Gold single in the U.K. by the BPI. “Ready To Fly,” his more recent collaboration with Sub Focus, has similar success and reached #27 in the UK OCC Chart in 2023 alongside club support from Tiesto, John Summit and Afrojack. Recent solo singles “Where Do We Go” and “DJ Turn It Up” have reached mainstream success combining a total 50 million global streams to date. “DJ Turn It Up” was added to BBC Radio 1’s playlist for 11 weeks, including 4 on the A-list. Subsequent remixes followed for Marlon Hoffstadt's dance record of the year “It’s That Time” and Trance legend Armin van Buuren’s “Lose This Feeling.”

Dimension LIVE has become known in the electronic music world as one of the most impressive and spellbinding live shows being performed by a U.K. artist currently. With pioneering and artistic use of lights, sound, visuals and stage production, Dimension’s recent live show at a sold out Wembley Arena was a trailblazing success - and gives a taste of what to expect for his next headline live shows worldwide.

Photo credit: Sam Neill

Comments