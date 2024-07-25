U2's 'ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993 EP' Coming in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Interscope Records will release ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993 EP on Friday, August 30th. Pre-order it here.

The EP features five tracks from one of U2's two legendary open-air performances at the RDS Arena, Dublin in August 1993, the hometown stop on the European ‘Zooropa’ leg of their worldwide industry-defining ZOO TV Tour. While much sought-after bootlegged copies of the RDS show audio have been in circulation for years, this marks the first official release, making it a highly covetable collectible for fans and collectors alike.

Hitting the road in support of their acclaimed 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, ZOO TV took U2 around the world between February 1992 and December 1993, playing to 5.3 million fans over 157 shows and 5 legs, a period which also saw the band record and release their eighth studio album ‘Zooropa’. In another first, a worldwide live radio broadcast of the August 28th, RDS, Dublin show allowed an estimated 700 million fans around the globe to tune in with a very ZOO TV invitation to ‘Watch More Radio.’

The ZOO TV Tour is acknowledged as one of the most ambitious tours ever undertaken – breaking the mold in 1991, its influence is felt to this day - and established U2 as a band who have consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation.

Full tracklisting for ZOO TV – Live In Dublin 1993 EP

1. Zoo Station

2. Mysterious Ways

3. Tryin' To Throw Your Arms Around The World

4. Stay (Faraway, So Close!)

5. Love Is Blindness

