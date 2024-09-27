Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song 'Heroes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



22x No. 1 country artist Tyler Hubbard shares his new song “Heroes,” a moving tribute to the ordinary people who do extraordinary things every day — often without recognition.

Hubbard co-wrote the song with regular collaborators Jordan Schmidt and Chase McGill as a way to recognize society’s unsung valiants. They finished the song in early March of 2023, and he was moved to perform it for the first time just weeks later at a benefit for the victims and teachers of the devastating Covenant school shooting in Nashville.

“In my mind, heroes serve and put others before themselves, and I wanted to shine a light on the everyday heroes who do this without always being recognized — teachers, first responders, farmers, and anybody who takes the time to lend a hand to someone in need,” says Hubbard. “It’s all about people helping people. I hope when people hear this song, they reflect on the everyday heroes in their own life and are reminded that everyone can be a hero for somebody. It's a small way to say thanks and give these real-life heroes the recognition they deserve.”

Hubbard will perform the song as part of his performance this Sunday (9.29) at the 23rd Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk to honor the firefighters, police officers, court officers and civilians who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The multi-PLATINUM hitmaker recently performed his current radio single “Park” for the 2024 ACM Honors broadcast, which aired Tuesday, September 24th on Merit Street. Watch the special performance HERE.

Hubbard is currently out on his headline ‘Strong World Tour,’ which includes dates in Australia and shows in Fort Worth, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto and more before wrapping at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 21st.

Tyler Hubbard Tour Dates:

Fri., Oct. 4 | Deni Ute Muster | Deniliquin, NSW, AUS

Sun., Oct. 6 | Forum | Melbourne, VIC, AUS%

Wed., Oct. 9 | Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW, AUS%

Fri., Oct. 11 | Savannah In The Round | Mareeba, QLD, AUS

Sat., Oct. 12 | Over Yonder Country Music Festival | Sandstone Point, QLD, AUS

Sun., Oct. 13 | The Star Theatre | Gold Coast, QLD, AUS%

Thurs., Oct. 24 | Haute Spot | Cedar Park, TX+

Fri., Oct. 25 | Billy Bob’s | Fort Worth, TX+

Sat., Oct. 26 | House Of Blues | Houston, TX+

Thurs., Oct. 31 | GLC Live at 20 Monroe | Grand Rapids, MI+

Fri., Nov. 1 | History | Toronto, ON, CA+

Sat., Nov. 2 | Roxian | Pittsburgh, PA+

Thurs., Nov. 7 | Citizens House of Blues | Boston, MA+

Fri., Nov. 8 | The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA+

Sat., Nov. 9 | The Fillmore | Silver Spring, MD+

Thurs., Nov. 14 | The Moon | Tallahassee, FL+

Fri., Nov. 15 | Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL+

Sat., Nov. 16 | Apopka Amphitheater | Apopka, FL+

Thurs., Nov. 21 | Ryman Auditorium | Nashville, TN+

Fri., Nov. 22 | Harvest Nights Festival | Immokalee, FL

Fri., Feb. 14 | San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo | San Antonio, TX

+ support from Alana Springsteen

% support from Wade Forster

