Twenty One Pilots Release 'Level Of Concern' (Live From Outside)

Twenty One Pilots have shared "Level of Concern" (live from outside), an alternate version of their hit single "Level of Concern," featuring additional performances from friends and collaborators Paul Meany (Mutemath), Jesse Blum (MisterWives), and Simon Jefferis. "Level of Concern" (live from outside) is available now on all streaming platforms.

Listen below!

The concept for the reimagined take developed as Twenty One Pilots went to work on recording a remote performance of "Level of Concern" for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. The performance, which is streaming now on The Tonight Show's YouTube channel, sees each musician delivering an open-air performance while in quarantine.

Written and recorded amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, "Level of Concern" has proven to be a multi-format hit currently sitting at #1 on Billboard's "Alternative Songs" and "Rock Airplay" charts, while rising on both the "Adult Pop Songs" and "Pop Songs" tallies. The song, which features an official music video directed by longtime collaborator Reel Bear Media has already surpassed 30 million views in just one month while the track has amassed over 100 million streams around the globe. The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will be donating a portion of the proceeds from "Level of Concern" to Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews, which aims to help touring and venue crews affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Level of Concern" is the first new music from Twenty One Pilots since the release of their 2018 RIAA platinum-certified LP TRENCH. "TRENCH revels in the confounding genre-blurring and cavernous conceptualism that has defined Twenty One Pilots," declared Billboard. Upon release Trench made a massive global impact with the RIAA gold certified collection earning the GRAMMY® Award winning duo their biggest sales week ever in the U.S., with 175,000 units sold in its first week. A true global phenomenon having surpassed two billion streams worldwide, TRENCH earned Twenty One Pilots Top 5 chart debuts around the globe including the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and The Netherlands.

TRENCH is highlighted by the #1 Alternative singles "The Hype," "Chlorine," and "Jumpsuit," the latter of which became the decade's fastest rising song to reach #1 on Billboard's "Alternative Songs" chart, and also earned the duo their fourth GRAMMY® nomination (Best Rock Song). TRENCH also features album standouts "Nico And The Niners," "Levitate," and "My Blood."

Last year Twenty One Pilots' announced that their 2013 LP VESSEL achieved a Gold & Platinum milestone with every individual track from the album receiving Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA. Twenty One Pilots' 2015 LP BLURRYFACE was the first album of the digital era to achieve this feat back in 2018, making the duo from Columbus, OH the first artist / group with two albums to reach this landmark achievement.

