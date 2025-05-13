Turnpike Troubadours Confirm Wild America Tour with Stops in Chicago, Kansas City, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of America’s most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours will continue to tour through this fall with their Wild America Tour. Newly confirmed stops include Chicago’s Salt Shed, Kansas City’s Uptown Theater, St. Louis’ The Factory at the District, Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena and Washington, D.C.’s The Anthem among many others.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, May 14 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time here.

Ahead of the fall shows, the band will tour through this summer, including several dates with Zach Bryan across the U.K., including a stop at London’s BST Hyde Park. They will also join Willie Nelson’s 10th Anniversary Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer alongside Nelson, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, The Red Clay Strays and will headline the final day of the 2025 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix on October 19. Taking place at Austin, TX’s Circuit of The Americas, the three-day event will also feature Garth Brooks and Kygo.

The performances add to a historic year for the band, who released their surprise new album, The Price of Admission, last month via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (stream here, pre-order CD/vinyl here). The record debuted at #1 on the iTunes all-genre and country charts, #3 on the U.S. Albums Spotify chart and #9 on the Global Album Spotify chart—the band’s highest Spotify debuts to date. It also reached #1 on the Billboard Digital Albums and Current Digital Albums Sales charts, #13 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart, #22 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart and #28 on the Top Country Albums chart and has garnered over 13.3 million across platforms to date.

The eagerly awaited follow up to their widely acclaimed 2023 album, A Cat in the Rain, The Price of Admission further cements the band as an undeniable force in the music world. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album features songwriting collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor (“On The Red River”), Trampled By Turtles’ Dave Simonett (“Leaving Town (Woody Guthrie Festival)”) and John Fullbright (“Searching For A Light”).

Continuing to break records, the band wrapped their sold-out “The Boys From Oklahoma” stadium run last month—their largest shows to date, playing to 180,000 people throughout the weekend. “The most memorable concert in the state’s history” (Rolling Stone), the one-of-a-kind, four-night event took place at Stillwater, OK’s Boone Pickens Stadium.

Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally and over 1.7 million equivalent units sold to-date. Furthermore, the band was recently inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, appeared in the penultimate episode of “Yellowstone” this past fall performing three songs (“Good Lord Lorrie,” “Brought Me” and “Pay No Rent”) and has become a recurring presence in Paramount’s new show, “Landman,” with six of their songs featured to date.

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released six studio albums including 2023’s A Cat in the Rain, which was released to overwhelming acclaim. The Associated Press praised, “they’ve returned with the kind of ferocity that feels destined to put them right back on that long-term upward trajectory…The earnestness is palpable,” while Spinproclaimed, “the Oklahoma group is better than ever…one of the most beloved groups in country and roots music.” Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10:00am local time

June 20—Dublin, Ireland—Phoenix Park+

June 21—Dublin, Ireland—Phoenix Park+

June 22—Dublin, Ireland—Phoenix Park+

June 25—Manchester, U.K.—New Century

June 26—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute

June 27—London, U.K—Islington Assembly

June 29—London, U.K—BST Hyde Park+

July 10—Milwaukee, WI—Harley Davidson Homecoming

July 11—Waite Park, MN—The Ledge Amphitheater

July 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 26—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 27—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 29—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival)

August 3—Portland, ME—Back Cove

August 8—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival)

August 9—Hershey Park, PA—Hersheypark Stadium (Outlaw Music Festival)

August 10—Syracuse, NY—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival)

August 15—San Francisco, CA—Golden Gate Park

August 17—Springfield, IL—Illinois State Fair

August 23—Waco, TX—McLane Stadium - The Boys From Oklahoma*

August 28—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed†

August 29—La Vista, NE—The Astro Amphitheatre‡

September 4—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater^

September 5—Fort Madison, IA—Tri-State Rodeo

September 6—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Music Festival

September 19—Lubbock, TX—Cook’s Garage#

September 20—Durant, OK—The Grand Theater – Choctaw Casino & Resort

September 25—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live! Outdoor~

September 26—St. Louis, MO—The Factory at the District##

September 27—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Festival

October 9—Pikeville, KY—Appalachian Wireless Arena**

October 10—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium**

October 11—Birmingham, AL—Iron Hills Country

October 18—Corpus Christi, TX—Concrete Street Amphitheater++

October 19—Austin, TX—F1 United States Grand Prix

October 24—Salem, VA—Salem Civic Center††

October 25—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena††

November 6—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center‡‡

November 7—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem‡‡

November 8—Cleveland, OH—Wolstein Center‡‡

December 11—Stateline, NV—Tahoe Blue Event Center^^

December 13—Mesa, AZ—Mesa Amphitheatre^^

*co-headline with Cross Canadian Ragweed

+with Zach Bryan

†with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show

‡with special guests Wyatt Flores and Ken Pomeroy

^with special guests American Aquarium and Leon Majcen

#with special guests Shane Smith & The Saints and Lance Roark

~with special guests Evan Honer and Ken Pomeroy

**with special guests Dawes and Rattlesnake Milk

++with special guests Randy Rogers Band and Shelby Stone

††with special guests Dawes and Robert Ellis

‡‡with special guests Trampled By Turtles and Leon Majcen

^^with special guests Wyatt Flores and Noeline Hofmann

##with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show and Ken Pomeroy

Photo credit: David McClister

