TruththeBull Releases 'Hype Me Up' Track

Atlanta based rapper Truththebull releases his heavy-hitting anthem 'HYPE ME UP' following the schizophrenic and colorful character-laden rollout of his most recent release 'TYRANT'. Hints of Kendrick Lamar come to mind with this absolute banger of a track which begins with children taunting 'ring around the rosie, your pockets looking lonely...' which is interrupted by maniacal laughing and a driving beat.

Known for his dynamic flow, introspective lyricism, and authentic storytelling, TruththeBull is a rising force in the alternative hip-hop scene. Born and raised in Atlanta, GA Truth started writing raps in second grade, heavily influenced from the likes of Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar and Teezo Touchdown. While self-releasing tracks and building up a local following, Truth signed a deal with SLANG, a new frontline label fronted by Rene McLean, industry veteran and entrepreneur. With a new project on the way, Truth has created a masterpiece- building an unsettling world with cutting edge visuals and ideas all soundtracked by songs that are sure to put him on the map.

His project centers around a concept called 'The Inner Spectrum', an imaginary place, visually potent and eerily similar to the set of a children's television show. The 'Inner Spectrum' hosts a cast of colorful characters living in a dilapidated house, which continues to deteriorate further as he continually releases more music. The concept is creepy, the characters taunting and saying things that Truth cannot say himself. As the rollout continues and the tension escalates, fans can keep an eye on the content for a big reveal.

'HYPE ME UP', with its addictive beat and effortless lyrical flow, has a title that promises to do exactly what it says it will do.

