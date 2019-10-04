Trisha Yearwood Kicks Off EVERY GIRL ON TOUR

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country superstar Trisha Yearwood kicked off her highly anticipated solo tour Every Girl On Tour tonight with the Nashville Symphony. During opening night of the special three-night engagement held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Yearwood performed an array of music from her biggest hits to selections from her most recent albums Every Girl and Let's Be Frank.



The night began with songs from Yearwood's critically acclaimed album Let's Be Frank, a collection of the singer's favorite songs by Frank Sinatra. Backed by the 70-piece orchestra conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yanez, Yearwood poured her heart into some of her favorites from the American songbook including "Witchcraft," "Come Fly With Me," "One For My Baby," and "I'll Be Seeing You."



The second half of the show brought both nostalgia and excitement when Yearwood showcased her most popular hits as well as tracks from her latest album, Every Girl. Joined by her longtime band and the Nashville Symphony, Yearwood started with her current radio hit "Every Girl In This Town" and concluded the night with a moving rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."



From "She's In Love With a Boy" and "Walkaway Joe" to the latest from Every Girl, the all-encompassing performance was the perfect way to kick off Every Girl On Tour.



The 22-city trek continues throughout the United States with stops in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Fort Worth, Minneapolis and Jacksonville. Tickets are on sale now .

Trisha Yearwood Every Girl On Tour Dates:



Date City Venue

10/03/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/04/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/05/19 Nashville, TN Schermerhorn Symphony Center

10/13/19 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

10/24/19 Carmel, IN The Center for the Performing Arts - The Palladium

10/25/19 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

10/26/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/27/19 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

11/02/19 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/03/19 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

11/04/19 Fort Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

11/07/19 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

11/08/19 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/09/19 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

11/21/19 New York, NY Town Hall Theatre

11/22/19 Boston, MA Wilbur Theatre

11/23/19 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/24/19 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

12/04/19 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

12/05/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

12/06/19 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/07/19 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

12/08/19 Naples FL, Artis-Naples - Hayes Hall

Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Trisha Yearwood





