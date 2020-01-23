Tribe Friday Share 'Talk So Loud' Single

Swedish indie 4-piece, Tribe Friday, announce the March release of their Chasing Pictures EP and celebrate with a lead single that is a frenetic ode to New York City, "Talk So Loud." Heaven knows what's going on in the backwoods of Northern Sweden, but this gang of four guitar-slinging kids have been out there cooking up batch after batch of cold-blooded killer hooks that back songs tearing through love, sex, death, and self-detriment. It's a heck of a spread for a group that were still facing their 20s when these tracks were committed to tape.

Listen below.

"Talk So Loud" is a sneering cut that plays off post-relationship apathy against the kind of angular, dynamic backing that nods to some of NYC's finest turn of the millennium acts. Songwriter, singer, and guitarist Noah Deutschmann explains how inspiration struck when the group booked their first ever show in the Big Apple; "I'm a huge fan of New York's music scene from the Velvet Underground, through the Ramones, to The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, so finding out we were gonna play the Mercury Lounge was a very big deal. It compelled me to write something that paid homage to the sound of New York City (or at least what the sound of NYC is to me), while still maintaining our brand of Swedish teenage angst."

As with their debut EP, Tribe Friday self-recorded and self-produced all of the tracks on Chasing Pictures. Noah jokes about what made the process of producing "Talk So Loud" particularly significant for the band; "We experimented with drum machines and quantizing (time-fixing) for the first time, which most bands do these days but we've refrained from doing because we're dumb and old school. Anton (Hillvall) is a great drummer so he wasn't too happy about me spoiling his performance and making him sound like a robot. Sometimes, though, robots do it better..."

Tribe Friday began to catch attention last year with a collection of uniquely vibrant songs on their debut EP, Trying Your Luck, which earned love from The World Famous KROQ, Spotify's Indie Highlights and the UK's Radio X. The EP summed up what it is to have your whole life ahead of you and already being wrapped up in resignation to your own mortality ("Thank God!") and hopelessness in the face of self-disruption ("Sixteen Minutes"). But, hey, no need for that lonesome stare, this was dancing music packed with the punch of youth, frantic swings from high to low and grooves for days.

Trying Your Luck came out digitally and on limited edition vinyl 7" in August 2019 and was followed by dates across Europe and shows to packed houses in Philadelphia and New York City on their inaugural (and lightning-quick) US jaunt. 2020 kicks off with the tribe making their first visit to the US West Coast for School Night at Bardot during GRAMMY Week before a return to NYC's legendary Mercury Lounge on the East Coast. Tour dates in Germany will follow in February.

Listen to "Talk So Loud" below.

Tour Dates

Jan 23rd: AFA Grammy Night Party @ Hex Brand (Los Angeles, CA)

Jan 28th: Mercury Lounge (New York, NY)

Feb 22nd: B58 (Braunschweig, Germany)

Feb 24th: Cafe Glocksee (Hanover, Germany)





