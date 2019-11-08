Travis Scott's Second Annual Astroworld Festival Announces Full Lineup, Featuring Rosalia, Migos, Pharrell, & More!

Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott has announced the full music lineup for his second annual ASTROWORLD Festival returning to NRG Park in Houston, Texas this Saturday, November 9. Over 50,000 guests from around the world are set to attend this year's sold-out event.

In celebration of ASTROWORLD selling out for a second consecutive year prior to a lineup reveal, as well as the event becoming the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country, Scott has now announced the full slate of music artists set to perform. As previously announced, Scott is confirmed as the festival's headlining performer to close out the event.

The meticulously curated lineup is comprised of artists that Scott himself has hand-selected to perform showcasing his diverse tastes and admiration for artists of all genres, as well as special relationships formed through musical collaborations. He has invited one of today's most popular Latin artists Rosalía, as well as legendary hard rock and visual artist Marilyn Manson to perform on this year's main stages. Other artists on the lineup include Atlanta-based chart-topping rap trio Migos, who have collaborated as a group and as individual artists with Scott on numerous songs and projects in recent years; and the multi-talented rapper/singer/producer Pharrell Williams, who invited Scott to perform at his own music festival Something In The Water this past April, shortly after appearing together on LeBron James' hit show The Shop on HBO.

Some of the most sought-after rappers from across the country are also set to perform including Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Gucci Mane - all of whom hail from Atlanta and have collaborated with Scott; in addition to two of the hottest up-and-coming artists in the music industry today, DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion, the latter of whom is also from Houston. Additional performers include the Houston All Stars, which collectively features some of Houston's most legendary rappers and emcees; a special joint performance from Young Dolph and Key Glock prior to the kick-off of their recently announced 2020 tour; New York-based rapper and leader in Brooklyn's growing drill scene, Pop Smoke; as well as Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, both of whom are on Scott's Cactus Jack record label. Tay Keith, best known for his production of Scott's multi-platinum single "SICKO MODE" among countless others, will kick off the fest with a special DJ performance. The full music lineup is listed below and available at astroworldfest.com:

Travis Scott (Feat. special guests):

Rosalía

Migos

Marilyn Manson

Pharrell Williams

Young Thug

Playboi Carti

Gucci Mane

DaBaby

Megan Thee Stallion

Houston All Stars

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Sheck Wes

Pop Smoke

Don Toliver

Tay Keith

ASTROWORLD Festival will again provide a highly curated, multi-stage music event from Scott, who was raised in nearby Missouri City, located just southwest of downtown Houston. The festival will return to NRG Park, which is located across the street from the former home of AstroWorld. Making a childhood dream of his come true, Scott looks to once again bring back the nostalgia for the beloved amusement park, as well as to share with Houston residents and travelers from across the globe the magic that was AstroWorld with numerous carnival rides and games, as well as custom attractions created just for the fest.

The official 2019 charity partner for ASTROWORLD Festival is Workshop Houston with a portion of proceeds from the event being donated to the local nonprofit.





