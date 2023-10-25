Travis Scott Continues Record Breaking Streak With 'Utopia' Album and Sold-Out Circus Maximus Tour

Diamond-certified, eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, performer, producer, songwriter and director Travis Scott continues to blaze a trail, breaking records across the board with his latest album UTOPIA and sold-out North American UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour.

Already crowned as the biggest selling male artist of 2023, his fourth studio album UTOPIA is officially the biggest selling hip-hop album of 2023, the first in 5 years to spend one full month at #1 on Billboard charts, also boasting its biggest debut in vinyl sales for a rap album in a single week since 1991. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first week in 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023.

Now, with his sold-out North American UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour underway, with Dallas Observer hailing the show as a “true spectacle,” and The Source heralding the performer as “electrifying,” Travis Scott breaks the record as the first rapper to ever headline and sell-out Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium.

UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour has sold 500,000 tickets, grossing over $80M across his biggest tour to date. The critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate has also broken the record for most tour merchandise sold, selling more than $1M in just one night at both the Dallas American Airlines Center last week and Denver’s Bell Arena Sunday night ($1.06M). It’s undeniable, Travis Scott remains the biggest and most undefeatable artists of the 21st century.

Travis Scott continues his exhilarating North American UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour though the rest of 2023, making stops in all the major cities. For a full list of dates go to https://www.travisscott.com

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott unveiled his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film in select AMC Theatres which sold-out instantly nationwide. Taking his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of UTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes. Written & Directed by Travis Scott and additional directors: Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine and Kahlil Joseph.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade.’ The album is currently available at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

UTOPIA is out everywhere now.

UTOPIA – CIRCUS MAXIMUS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Wed Oct 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center - SOLD-OUT

Wed Oct 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center - SOLD-OUT

Sun Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena - SOLD-OUT

Tue Oct 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena - SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena - SOLD-OUT

Fri Nov 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena - SOLD-OUT

Sun Nov 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center - SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center - SOLD-OUT

Sat Nov 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center - SOLD-OUT

Tue Nov 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center - SOLD-OUT

Sat Nov 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena - SOLD-OUT

Mon Nov 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center - SOLD-OUT

Wed Nov 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena - SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena - SOLD-OUT

Wed Dec 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena - SOLD-OUT

Sun Dec 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center - SOLD-OUT

Mon Dec 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center - SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - SOLD-OUT

Sat Dec 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden - SOLD-OUT

Tue Dec 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center - SOLD-OUT

Thu Dec 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena - SOLD-OUT

Fri Dec 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena - SOLD-OUT