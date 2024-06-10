Travis Japan Release New Single 'Sweetest Tune'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of their World Tour announcement, J-Pop boy band Travis Japan are back with another upbeat single for their fans across the world to enjoy, “Sweetest Tune."

The song is featured in popular Japanese TV drama Tokyo Tower, starring Ren Nagase of King & Prince and Genta Matsuda of Travis Japan. Based on Kaori Ekuni's sensational hit novel “Tokyo Tower” published in 2001, the same-titled drama depicts the beautiful but unforgivable love between Toru Kojima, a 21-year-old medical student, and his wife Shifumi Asano, who is more than 20 years his senior. In the drama, Genta plays Koji Ohara, who is a friend of Toru from school. When Koji finds out that Toru has been seeing Shifumi repeatedly, he is inspired to start his own love with Kimiko Kawano, a housewife and mom of the daughter whom he tutors.

Starting with a delightful whistle that seamlessly transitions into a pulsating beat drop, “Sweetest Tune” is driven by playful instrumentation that sets the stage for an energetic and engaging experience. Featuring both English and Japanese lyrics, the pop song is dynamic and bold, demonstrating the best of what Travis Japan has to offer. Each member takes turns showcasing their vocal talents, and the group harmonizes beautifully in unison.

When asked about “Sweetest Tune”, the band shared, “The song will let you know a new side of Travis Japan. It is a pop tune giving off a feeling of maturity. The choreo to this song is both technical and catchy, with a music video based on a comic storyline that includes some shared house-like scenes in addition to dance. We hope it will introduce you to a new side of Travis Japan!”

The vibrant music video brilliantly encapsulates the song's infectious energy, highlighting the band's slick dance moves and charismatic presence. Set in their communal band house, the boys join forces to transform their chaotic living space. Bursting with color and joy, this visual delight is sure to captivate fans worldwide.

This summer, the band will appear in the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix docuseries ‘Ride On Time,’ giving an inside look into the group’s world and the J-Pop universe as a whole. Fans can watch Travis Japan’s episodes on July 2nd and July 9th - access the series HERE.

In the fall, Travis Japan will embark on a journey to enchant global fans with their high-energy performances on the Travis Japan World Tour 2024 'Road To A.' The tour will include select dates in Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Los Angeles, Seattle, and New York City, with tickets for the US and both Hong Kong dates selling out in minutes. More information and tickets can be found HERE.

TRAVIS JAPAN WORLD TOUR 2024 ‘ROAD TO A’:

Sept 3 - Zepp New Taipei - Taipei

Sept 4 - Zepp New Taipei - Taipei

Sept 11 - Kitty Woo Stadium, TungPo - Hong Kong

Sept 12 - Kitty Woo Stadium, TungPo - Hong Kong

Sept 14 - Union Hall, Hall 1 - Bangkok

Oct 10 - The Neptune Theater - Seattle, WA

Oct 14 - El Rey Theater - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

ABOUT TRAVIS JAPAN:

As the saying goes, the whole proves greater than the sum of its parts. Travis Japan unites seven distinct personalities and their talents to power one global vision. The group, consisting of Chaka, Umi, Shime, Noel, Shizu, Genta, and Machu, hails from Japan and collectively exudes an excitement and energy with the potential to bring the world to its feet. After making international waves at the World of Dance Championships and on America’s Got Talent, attracting a rabidly devoted fanbase along the way, they formally introduce themselves with a series of singles and their forthcoming debut with Capitol Records.

Over the course of a quiet grind, Travis Japan have defined their sound and style. Originally brought together as children in 2012, the group has rallied around the mission “to deliver Japan to the world,” and in 2019 the group launched their popular TORA JA -NINJAPAN- song and dance showcase followed by a string of solo performances culminating in Travis Japan’s 2021 IMAGE NATION live tour at sold-out arenas across 12 major cities.

At the start of 2022, the group touched down in Los Angeles on a journey to expand their horizons and train with world-renown vocal coaches and choreographers. Almost immediately, Travis Japan placed third at the World of Dance Orange County competition, riding a wave of momentum that not only carried them onto the circuit’s international championships but also Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, where they incited a standing ovation for original song “My Dreamy Hollywood” and a spot in the semi-finals. In the wake of this unprecedented success, they caught the attention of Capitol Records and signed to the label in the fall.

Their singular personalities give Travis Japan multiple dimensions. As the oldest, Noel not only handles music production, excels at acrobatics, and possesses incredible vocal range, but he even schedules sessions and rehearsals. “He’s smart,” adds Genta. “He has at least ten professional certifications and has studied Chinese and sign language in addition to English.” Providing a creative element, Machu pens lyrics, runs the group’s Instagram, plays guitar, and loves fashion. “He’s also the shortest of the group,” laughs Noel. As the youngest member, Genta inspires an upbeat sense of positivity and digs soccer and acting. “He’s the energizer of the group—he keeps our vibes up and adds a certain sexiness to the performance,” says Machu. Then, there’s Shime. He serves as one of their regular choreographers and rocks a deep voice. “He has this unique calmness,” observes Genta. Tall and athletic, Shizu assists in choreography and “holds us together from the back,” according to Noel. Meanwhile, Umi runs the YouTube channel and is impressive at hip-hop dance. “He has so many ideas,” Shime goes on. Finally, as the leader of the group, Chaka takes charge with a guiding hand. “He always senses our feelings and makes us who we are,” Genta continues.

With such variety, every member of Travis Japan shines on the group’s introductory single “JUST DANCE!” This high-energy anthem builds towards an instantly infectious and irresistible refrain, trumpeting their mission statement as loudly and boldly as possible.

With more music and shows on the horizon, Travis Japan will make you want to dance, sing, and, of course, smile.

