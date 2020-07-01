Toots and The Maytals Unveil Video for 'Got to Be Tough'

Following the astounding global reception from the announcement of his highly anticipated forthcoming studio album Got To Be Tough, and the release of his latest timeless single (of the same name), the legendary founder of Reggae, Frederick "Toots" Hibbert has revealed the official music video for 'Got To Be Tough' today, on International Reggae Day. Directed by Nick Franco, and premiered via Rolling Stone Magazine, watch the animated visual below!

'Got To Be Tough' is an energizing provocation that renews the near six-decade career of the man who launched a new sound and genre with his 1968 release, "Do The Reggay." The single comes with the welcomed news of a full-length Toots and The Maytals studio album release - of the same title as the single - set for global release via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records on August 28.

'Got To Be Tough' is a reminder that through Toots' creative veins run all the roots and shoots of the Black Diaspora. Blues, soul, r'n'b, funk, jazz, reggae, African griots - Toots honors, embodies and owns them. Throwing down an authoritative guide: how to survive and thrive among our Earth's challenges.

During a time of global social and political unrest, Toots' welcomed return and voice couldn't be more needed or necessary than ever. Harking back to the start of Ska, during the civil rights movement era in America and Jamaican independence in the 1960s, he has sung iconic truths such as 'Monkey Man' and '54-46 Was My Number,' a wry but not bitter response to his unjust incarceration for ganja.

Since his wrongful 1966 imprisonment - which spawned one of his biggest global hits '54-46 Was My Number' -- Toots has gained insight into the corrupt systems that try to dominate our bravest endeavors, and it is in his new resistance music, that his anger at and sensitivity to injustice in 2020 is clearer than ever. Returning with a message, with no apology - a warning, as he repeats for emphasis on his latest single.

The multiple GRAMMY® Award nominated and winning musician, vocalist, songwriter, producer and icon has made the wait worthwhile, crafting a stubborn groove, designed to inspire tenacity, while splendidly balancing joy and anger, pain and healing. Produced by Toots himself, who also plays many of the instruments on this album, alongside Zak Starkey on guitar, drums from one half of Sly and Robbie, Sly Dunbar, percussion from Cyril Neville, and a mighty horn section arranged by Toots himself.

Tough though the message is, your body has to respond to these songs, and your mind will follow. An impeccable performer himself, Toots knows that the dance itself is a primal exorcism; a greater guarantee than any that, helped by heeding this warning, we will live to Do The Reggay into the 21st century and beyond.

Got To Be Tough the album will be available worldwide from August 28.

PRE-SAVE/ORDER HERE.

