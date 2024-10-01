Toosii Reveals 'JADED' Tracklist and Features

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Quadruple Platinum hitmaker Toosii unveils the track list for his upcoming project, JADED. The 14-track project will be released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records and includes previously released songs "Fuk U Mean" and "Champs Elysee" featuring Gunna.

On the latter, the dynamic twosome pulls the heartstrings of those on a high-speed race for their goals while chasing the woman of their dreams. Gunna matches Toosii's pace and delivers a standout verse, making Champs Elysees a premiere 2024 collaboration. JADED will also include features from Kehlani and Muni Long, cementing Toosii’s talent in not just the hip-hop world, but R&B circuit, as well. The JADED project is now available for fans to pre-order HERE.

Slated to drop October 4, JADED will be Toosii's first project since his gold-selling album NAUJOUR, which included his Billboard Hot 100 top five hit record "Favorite Song." Earlier this week, Toosii held an event in Atlanta where he signed posters and took photos with fans in anticipation of his upcoming release. Fans can see more of Toosii this Friday, as he'll perform at MusicCares alongside Ferg, Kenyon Dixon, and Sevdaliza.

Toosii will continue to show off his prowess as a top-notch performer when he rejoins Rod Wave for his Last Lap Tour. Kicking off October 19th in Phoenix, Arizona, Toosii will join MoneyBagg Yo as the tour openers, performing in over 36 cities through December 18th.

JADED Tracklisting

1. Meet Me Outside

2. Champs Eleysee ft. Gunna

3. She Doesn’t Mind

4. Fuk You Mean

5. Ok… Whatever Ft. Kehlani

6. Party Girl Anthem

7. Clock Work

8. New Corvette

9. Fire and Desire

10. Foxxy Brown

11. I Do ft. Muni Long

12. Fantastic

13. Sticks and Stones

Photo credit: Kadeem

