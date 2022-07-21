Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony Hawk Joins Punk Rock Supergroup On New Pair Of Singles

The new singles are now available on all streaming platforms.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Everyone knows that skateboarding and punk rock go hand-in-hand, like ramps and skinned knees or mohawks and denim jackets. Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk clearly understands this as witnessed by the stellar punk rock bands that appear on his blockbuster video game series, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, now in its 20th iteration.

Bands like The Ataris, The Suicide Machines, Dead Kennedys, The Vandals and others add energy and attitude to the game's digital environment, inspiring players to perform sick kick flips and daring rail slides!

Now, Tony Hawk is stepping into the spotlight for his first turn as a punk rock frontman! Hawk joins legendary punk rock supergroup, Punk Rock Karaoke for their debut single. Punk Rock Karaoke featuring Circle Jerks/Bad Religion guitarist Greg Hetson, drummer Darrin Pfeiffer (formerly of Goldfinger), Pennywise's Randy Bradbury and The Dickies' Stan Lee, has been a SoCal live staple since 1996 and now releasing their 1st single ever with the help of Hawk who belts out two classics - The Jam's "In The City" and The Damned's "Neat Neat Neat!"

Hawk had this to share about the release: "I was honored to be chosen to sing these iconic songs with such legendary musicians. The Jam and The Damned were two of my favorites growing up, so if my singing career ends with this 7", it was worth it."

Listen to the new single here:

