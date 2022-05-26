Tommy Genesis Hops on New Version of Banx & Ranx's Hit Single 'Headphones'

Today, multi-platinum producer-songwriters Banx & Ranx drop a fiery new version of their hit single "Headphones" featuring Rêve and Tommy Genesis.

Adding to the sultry, self-assured tone set by Rêve's vocals, Tommy's bars are filled with the bravado she's known for in the underground rap scene: "I don't need a 9 to 5 if I'm a 10 bitch / Even if I'm not your type I am a fetish / You could talk a lot of s I'm the witness / A woman is a god I'm none of your business."

"When we heard 'A Woman Is A God' by Tommy, we immediately knew she would be the right artist to jump on the alternative version of 'Headphones'," say Banx & Ranx. "She nailed it."

"Headphones", Banx & Ranx's first single since announcing their signing with Universal Music Canada, continues to climb the Top 15 Canadian radio chart and has earned them the titles of both the iHeartRadio Future Star and the Rogers One to Watch.

Earlier this month, upon the release of the single's gravity-defying official music video (filmed in London, Paris, New York, Mexico City, and their hometown of Montréal), Banx & Ranx were also named a YouTube Trending Artist on The Rise.

Channeling the strength of their creative union, Banx & Ranx have surged to the forefront of popular music both behind-the-scenes as producers and in the spotlight as artists. Tallying over 2 billion streams worldwide and over 1 billion YouTube views, the Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated Montréal duo-Zacharie "Soké" Raymond and Yannick "KNY Factory" Rastogi-attribute their success to their collaborative style in the studio and their talent for infusing their signature ECM (Electronic Caribbean Music) sound.

﻿Since becoming an artistic duo in 2014, their chemistry ignited the career-changing experiences of producing, co-writing and collaborating with international megastars such as Dua Lipa, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Ty Dolla $ign, Sia, David Guetta, Shenseea, Ellie Goulding, Sean Paul, Diplo, Major Lazer, Gorillaz and many more established artists.

Multifaceted globally successful producers, songwriters and artists, Banx & Ranx have partnered with Universal Music Canada for the next chapter of their careers with the joint focus of signing and elevating the next generation of Canadian artists bound for international acclaim. With several collaborations due for release this year, Banx & Ranx will only further cement their role as two of the most sought-after creative minds in the industry.

Listen to the new single here: