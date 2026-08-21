Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Releases First New Album in 40+ Years

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The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, directed by Jeff Bush, honors the enduring legacy of bandleader Tommy Dorsey with the release of its new album, Sentimental Over You, available now through Hindsight Records. Marking the first new album from The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra since 1981, the project celebrates the music that helped define the Big Band Era while bringing a fresh perspective to Dorsey's timeless sound. Recorded in 2026 at Suma Recording Studio in Painesville, Ohio, the album breathes new life into some of Dorsey's most popular recordings, including 'Opus One,' 'Yes, Indeed' and 'Marie,' while also embracing the evolution of big band music with a fresh take on 'Mr. Sandman,' originally made famous by The Chordettes in the 1950s.

Recording engineer David Shaw captured the orchestra with a crisp, modern sound while preserving the energy and character of the original recordings. Vocalist Hayden Grove brings his style to 'Yes, Indeed' and 'Marie,' while Jeff Bush takes the lead on 'Birmingham Bounce' and 'Mr. Sandman.' The album closes with a new swinging arrangement of 'When the Saints Go Marching In,' featuring The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra's Clambake Seven. Sentimental Over You celebrates Dorsey's lasting influence while keeping the spirit of Big Band music alive for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.

'Along with all of The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra team, I am extremely excited about our new release, 'Sentimental Over You' on Hindsight Records. Not only has the group recently celebrated over 90 years of musical excellence, but this is the first studio recording by The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra since 1981! I know that our fans will love to hear their favorite hits, special selections from the Dorsey archives, and some of our exciting new arrangements. Happy Listening!' - Jeff Bush / Music Director - The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

Sentimental Over You Track Listing

01 I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

02 Opus One

03 The Minor Goes Muggin'

04 Yes Indeed

05 Song Of India

06 Taking A Chance On Love

07 Birmingham Bounce

08 Flagler Drive

09 Marie

10 I'll Never Smile Again

11 Quiet Please

12 Mr. Sandman

13 Little White Lies

14 Summertime

15 When The Saints Go Marching In

More About The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, under the direction of Jeff Bush, is one of the original Big Band Era orchestras still performing today, carrying forward the legacy of one of the most influential bandleaders of the Swing Era. Founded by trombonist Tommy Dorsey, the orchestra helped define the sound of big band music with timeless hits including 'Opus One,' 'Yes, Indeed,' 'Marie' and 'I'm Getting Sentimental Over You.' Today, the orchestra continues to honor Dorsey's musical legacy through live performances and new recordings that preserve the energy and musicianship of the original era while introducing this timeless music to new generations. With a commitment to keeping the Big Band tradition alive, The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra remains a celebrated name in American music.

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