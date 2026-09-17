Macklemore Gains 2M Instagram Followers After Ed Sheeran Tour Removal
Research shows Ed Sheeran lost over 300,000 followers during the same period.
New data reveals that Macklemore has gained over 2,000,000 followers after being removed from Ed SHeeran's US tour.
The research conducted by CS2Skin looked at data which tracked a rapid increase in the rapper's Instagram following.
Macklemore has been in the headlines after he was removed from Sheeran's tour in America following political comments on stage. Following the incident, Macklemore has gained over 2,000,000 followers on Instagram and released a statement about everything that happened from his perspective.
On the flip side, Ed SHeeran has lost over 300,000 Instagram followers since the incident unfolded.
Macklemore's Instagram follower count - over 2,000,000 gained
Gabriele Asaro, Head of Research at CS2Skin, commented on the findings: 'With all that has unfolded with Macklemore since he was removed from Ed SHeeran's tour, headlines have been non-stop.
'Future projections see him gaining another 2,000,000 followers in the next seven days based on current daily rates.
'This rapid change in followers is different to other celebrity drama, one side of the story is gaining, and the other side is losing.
'Due to these highlighted differences in numbers, it can be said that Macklemore has much of the general public on his side following the incident. As for Sheeran, with over 300,000 followers lost, current daily rates project he could lose another 300,000 in the next week.'
Ed SHeeran's Instagram follower count - over 300,000 lost
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