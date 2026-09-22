Jazz Power Initiative to Join The People's Theatre as Founding Resident

On Tuesday, September 15, The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante opened its new 19,000-square-foot facility in New York's upper Manhattan Inwood neighborhood. This achievement realizes the vision of Mino Lora, Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder, who is welcoming other community-based organizations into the space and has invited the 22-year-old Jazz Power Initiative (JPI), which serves Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood, to join as a 'founding resident company.'

Jazz Power Initiative, an Inwood-based non-profit, engages young people in jazz culture through voice, dance, and theatre. The organization offers comprehensive after-school training that is both culturally rich and personally relevant. Most programs are available at low or no cost to families. JPI also partners with schools to provide performances and workshops.

Thanks to a significant grant from the Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund (WMG/BFF SJF), announced in August, the expansion of key programs has been made possible.

In addition to youth programs, the organization also offers adult education and workshops in voice, piano, and improvisation, and is recognized as a leading producer and presenter of community concerts.

Recently, in partnership with the Women in Latin Jazz Festival, the organization presented the Swing, Salsa, Samba concert in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, featuring acclaimed American Nicaraguan percussionist/bandleader Annette A. Aguilar & StringBeans. The first of two concerts was held in Fort Tryon Park on September 16th and drew a crowd of hundreds. They next perform on September 30th at the same location.

As a founding resident company, JPI will offer youth classes and adult workshops weekly, starting in October at The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante. This partnership gives JPI a stable home to continue growing and expanding its programs.

Co-Founder, Managing and Artistic Director of JPI, Eli Yamin said of the new partnership, "For 22 years, Jazz Power Initiative has connected communities through the magical combination of jazz music, theatre, dance and storytelling. We've traveled around the world as jazz, blues and Latin jazz ambassadors, held classes and concerts in city parks and streets, libraries, offices, annexes, churches and foyers, and are grateful for every moment. Now we are most grateful to have found a HOME at The People's Theatre: Centro Cultural Inmigrante in Inwood. Our deep thanks to Mino, Bob, the Board, and supporters of The People's Theatre, and for all the hard work that went into building this extraordinary multi-discipline arts space full of possibility. What a boon for a beloved community and the beloved city we live in, where our people remain our greatest treasure. I can hear many generations past, present, and future singing praises to The People's Theatre!"

Jazz Power Initiative is currently holding auditions for its youth programs, which include access to free private lessons. For information on programs, registration, and adult workshops, visit www.jazzpower.org.

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