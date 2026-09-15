Andrea Bocelli & Jennifer Hudson Record 'One Right Here' for MASERATI: THE BROTHERS

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Producer Andrea Iervolino and The Andrea Iervolino Company announced that legendary Italian tenor Maestro Andrea Bocelli and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will join their voices to perform 'One Right Here,' the original song for Maserati: The Brothers, written by 17-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren. The film is dedicated to the story of the Maserati family. The announcement arrives the same day that Bocelli is set to headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the song will be released on Friday, October 2 via Decca Records. The single can be pre-saved here.

Maserati: The Brothers is directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash). The film is a quintessentially Italian biopic: the story of the Maserati brothers, united by a dream greater than themselves. Their story begins in a small garage in Bologna, amidst makeshift workshops. Alfieri, Carlo, Ettore, Bindo and Ernesto bring to life a brand destined to change the history of global motoring forever. Theirs is a race against everything: against poverty, against time, and against a world that does not believe in visionaries. Yet the Maseratis press on, driven by talent, determination, and an unbreakable fraternal bond.

The film brings together an international cast including Sir Anthony Hopkins, two-time Academy Award winner (The Silence of the Lambs, The Father); Al Pacino, Academy Award winner (Scent of a Woman) along with Tony and Emmy Award wins; Andy Garcia, Academy Award nominee (The Godfather Part III); Jessica Alba, Golden Globe nominee; Michele Morrone, internationally acclaimed Italian actor; and Salvatore Esposito, star of critically acclaimed international successes. They are joined by a distinguished international ensemble.

Produced by Andrea Iervolino, Maserati: The Brothers is a major international production dedicated to one of the most extraordinary Italian stories of innovation, passion, and courage. With this collaboration, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren unite for the first time to create the film's musical theme. Recent Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Walter Afanasieff produced and arranged the track.

Maestro Andrea Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records and amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide, with hundreds of concerts in the world's most renowned venues reaching an estimated audience of over 10 million people, and a career spanning over three decades.

Performing the song alongside Bocelli is Jennifer Hudson. Hudson's accomplishments have received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards, placing her in the exclusive group of EGOT artists, a milestone reached by only a handful of performers in entertainment history.

'One Right Here' will accompany the film's closing moments, adding emotional power to the story of the Maserati family's legacy.

Diane Warren Statement

'I wrote the song with Andrea Bocelli in mind. It's always been a dream of mine to have Andrea sing one of my songs, and when he was interested, it was amazing. Then I thought, what if we brought Jennifer Hudson into it? They come from two different musical worlds, but together they created this world of beauty. It turned out even better than I imagined, and I really believe this is one of the best songs - and one of the best melodies - I've ever written.'

To capture this story, Diane Warren explains her inspiration in writing the original song, 'One Right Here' is about having that one person who's there for you through it all. It could be a friend, a lover, or family. I wanted the song to relate to the family and the relationships in the movie, but also to transcend that. We all want somebody in our lives who will be there through anything and everything.'

Statement by Andrea Iervolino

'When you make a film that tells such an important story, every detail must live up to its legacy. Music has the power to turn an emotion into an indelible memory, and from the very first moment I knew the original song had to be something truly extraordinary.'

'Having Andrea Bocelli and Jennifer Hudson together on the same track is a dream come true. Andrea is one of the greatest voices Italy has ever given to the world: he represents elegance, passion, and authenticity. Jennifer is an exceptional artist, capable of moving audiences every time she steps on a stage or in front of a camera. The interpretive power of their voices will give the film an ending of tremendous emotional intensity.'

'I would also like to thank Diane Warren, a true songwriting legend in the world of music. Her talent for turning emotions into timeless songs is unique. The song she has written perfectly captures the spirit of Maserati: The Brothers: the courage to dream, sacrifice, family, and the pursuit of excellence.'

'As a producer, I could not be prouder to have brought Diane Warren, Andrea Bocelli, and Jennifer Hudson together on the same project. It is a privilege to work with artists of this caliber, and I am certain their contribution will make Maserati: The Brothers even more special for audiences around the world; this song will stay in viewers' hearts long after the credits roll.'

About Andrea Bocelli

Maestro Andrea Bocelli is one of the most successful classical artists of all time, having sold nearly 90 million records and amassed over 25 billion streams since rising to fame after winning the 1994 Sanremo Music Festival. Renowned for his interpretations of major operatic works under legendary conductors including Lorin Maazel, Seiji Ozawa, and Zubin Mehta, he has earned Grammy awards, Latin Grammy nominations and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bocelli has performed for U.S. Presidents, Popes, the British Royal Family, and at global events worldwide including the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. He founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation to advance education and healthcare worldwide. His 2020 Easter performance at Milan's Duomo became one of the most-watched classical livestreams in history.

His recent stadium shows include the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw, the Opening Ceremony of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, and FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremonies in Mexico City where he and Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning singer and songwriter EJAE delivered a performance of 'DNA,' the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem. This year, Bocelli is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Romanza, the album that launched his career, sold over 19 million copies and remains one of the best-selling contemporary classical albums of all time. In celebration of the anniversary, Bocelli is embarking on the Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour. Produced by AEG Presents, the tour will see Bocelli perform in venues across the world. For more information and tickets, visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets.

About Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy-winning artist. Hudson's nationally syndicated talk show, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' is the recipient of eighteen Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People's Choice Awards nominations. The show earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and multiple NAACP Image Awards for Best Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Series. Hudson also released her Grammy-nominated first holiday album The Gift of Love in October 2024, which features genre-defying, world-class collaborations on classics and original songs.

About Diane Warren

Diane Warren is one of modern music's most celebrated songwriters. She is currently tied for writing the most #1 songs as a sole writer in Billboard history. Diane Warren is a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner who has amassed 17 Oscar nominations. She is an inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, recipient of the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and the first songwriter recipient of the honorary Oscar. Her catalogue includes 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' (Paloma Faith), 'Un-Break My Heart' (Toni Braxton), 'If I Could Turn Back Time' (Cher), and 'Rhythm of the Night' (El DeBarge).

Her songs have been featured in more than 150 films, including 'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now' by Starship (Mannequin), 'Because You Loved Me' by Céline Dion (Up Close and Personal), 'How Do I Live' by Trisha Yearwood (Con Air), 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith (Armageddon), and 'Til It Happens to You' by Lady Gaga (The Hunting Ground).

About The Andrea Iervolino Company

Founded in 2024 by Andrea Iervolino, the company was established with the goal of uniting international talent, original stories, and global production strategies across film, television, and digital media. Current titles include 'Maserati: The Brothers,' 'Bugatti: The Genius' directed by Camille Delamarre, and in pre-production 'Armani: The King of Fashion,' directed by Bille August. With offices in Los Angeles, Rome, and London, The Andrea Iervolino Company is building a portfolio of international productions.

Jennifer Hudson appears courtesy of Interscope Records

Andrea Bocelli appears courtesy of Decca Records.

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