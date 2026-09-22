Noah Kellman, Alexander Claffy and Charles Goold to Perform at Jazz Vespers
The presentation will trace improvisation's role across centuries with performances by Alexander Claffy and Charles Goold.
Pianist, composer and educator Noah Kellman will perform at Jazz Vespers at Saint Peter’s Church in New York City on Sunday, September 27 at 5 p.m. Kellman will be joined by Alexander Claffy on bass and Charles Goold on drums.
The program will explore the evolution and versatility of jazz, examining how the genre has expanded beyond its association with the swing era while absorbing and shaping influences from across musical traditions.
Combining historical context with guided listening, Kellman will trace the continuing role of improvisation from the spontaneous performances of composers including Mozart to the work of contemporary artists such as Sullivan Fortner, Brad Mehldau and Robert Glasper.
Featuring archival images, curated listening examples and live piano demonstrations, the presentation will examine the harmonic language, improvisational techniques and creative processes that have defined jazz as an innovative and influential musical tradition.
About Jazz Vespers
Jazz Vespers is Saint Peter’s Church’s weekly jazz prayer service. Held every Sunday at 5 p.m. since 1965, the service welcomes attendees in person and through an online livestream.
The program originated with the Rev. John Garcia Gensel, who believed jazz was “probably the best music for worship because it speaks to the existential situation of a human being. It is the personal expression of the person playing it.”
Known as the “First Church of Jazz,” Saint Peter’s remains a spiritual home for jazz musicians and audiences. The community was founded by Ruth and Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Joe Newman and Sheila Jordan, among others.
Saint Peter’s Church is a Sanctuary and Reconciling in Christ Parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Its bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking community welcomes people of all racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, gender identities and immigration statuses.
Jazz Vespers will take place Sunday, September 27 from 5–6 p.m. Admission is free, with donations accepted at the door and online. The service will also be available via livestream.
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