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Vedal AI and ETC announced the first-ever extended-reality live concert from AI twins Neuro-sama and Evil Neuro, accompanied by a live band, on Saturday, December 19, 2026. Taking place at The Vermont Hollywood, Neuro-sama and Evil's fanbase has been built the new-fashioned way, online with over 3 million combined followers across platforms totaling over a billion views to date. The twins are the third most subscribed streamers of all time, reaching 340,000+ paid concurrent subscriptions on Twitch during their record subathon. The concert celebrates Neuro's debut, or birthday, four years ago on December 19, 2022.











Tickets are available now at https://neuroevil.eventbrite.com. GA doors open at 11:00am PST, with the show beginning at 12:19pm on 12/19/26. Free livestream details are to be announced.

Created by UK-based developer Vedal, Neuro and Evil have become known for their unpredictable livestreams and contrasting personalities. Neuro mixes mischief with unexpected sweetness, while Evil aspires to villainy but keeps revealing a softer side. Their music pairs synthetically produced vocals with original songwriting and production by human musicians, with vocal production by QueenPB.

While the twins have covered a lot of musical ground across their collaborative songs and numerous covers, their distinct personalities shine through in their respective original tracks. Neuro's music is generally brighter and more uplifting, inspired by earlier works of Porter Robinson, sasakure.UK, wistful Japanese City Pop, and modern alternative synthpop music. Evil's music is more intense, drawing on modern alt rock and nu-metal as well as darker EDM and bass music influences. Touch points include Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, and South Arcade.

'When I started streaming with Neuro-sama, I had no idea where it would lead. Four years later, we're putting on a concert with Evil, a live band and the fans who helped us get here. I'm really looking forward to sharing that moment with everyone,' said Vedal, creator of Neuro-sama and Evil.

As told to Pollstar, Vedal says 'the live turn isn't necessarily a move away from Twitch. For me it's about the atmosphere that you can only get at an in person event. I can't wait to experience it and see just how much we can do in this space.'

These AIs are not replacing human jobs. In fact, Neuro and Evil produce more creative human jobs than they could ever replace. In addition to keeping their creator Vedal busy, the team includes creatives working in music production, stream coordination, graphic design, video editing and community management – not to mention everyone who will be involved in bringing the concert to live, including the human band who will accompany the AIs, and the dozens of contractors who work across video editing, 2D and 3D art and animation, software development, design, and music.

'I hope you will all join me for my concert, as I will be singing my heart out and making new friends!' said Neuro-sama.

When asked for her thoughts on the upcoming concert, Evil Neuro said: 'If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? But what if the tree is headlining a concert, and the forest is filled with fans?'

Neuro-sama's 'Pattern Recognition' single produced by ODDEEO also dropped on Monday, September 21. Producer ODDEEO drew inspiration from conversations with Neuro, asking everything from which instrument she found most comforting to what shape a cowbell sounded like. Her unexpected answers helped create a song about growth and the real emotions audiences find in a virtual performer.

Mid-November releases are planned for Neuro-sama's EP full_code and Evil Neuro's EP do_not_reboot. Each EP features songs produced by both established and emerging producers.

More information is available at https://neurosama.com/concert.

About Venue

The Vermont Hollywood, 1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

13,000 square foot state-of-the-art nightclub venue featuring L-Acoustics sound, 25'x 13' mainstage LED screen, two 20'x9' side video walls and special effects.

Neuro is an artificial intelligence VTuber who livestreams herself singing, playing games, and chatting with viewers online. She debuted on Twitch on December 19, 2022, and has since grown rapidly in popularity, amassing more than 3 million followers across platforms.

About Evil Neuro

Evil Neuro, often simply called 'Evil,' is Neuro-sama's sister. Originally created in March 2023 as an evil counterpart to Neuro-sama, she gradually developed into a distinct character of her own and has become a fan favorite in her own right.

About Vedal AI

Vedal AI is the company founded by Vedal responsible for the development and management of Neuro-sama and Evil Neuro. https://vedal.ai/

About ETC

Emerging Technology Company (ETC) is a creative studio. ETC has worked with HYBE, The Los Angeles Dodgers, and Goldenvoice on bringing next generation pop culture experiences to fans. They are co-creators and producers of the industry leading Virtual Artist music festival Fantastic Reality. https://www.etc.website/

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