Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G
The music retail destination will debut a selection of tees inspired by the global hit single at its Manhattan location.
By: Rachel Stone
UMusic Shop NY is preparing a dedicated section of the store and exclusive apparel ahead of Karol G's MetLife shows this week. Starting September 15, fans can find a selection of tees debuted exclusively at UMusic Shop NY, including a special New York design sold only in-store during the event.
All three tees feature artwork from the Grammy Award-winning artist's global hit 'BbY WoW,' including a bedazzled style inspired by an iconic shirt Karol G was recently spotted in.
Recent Articles