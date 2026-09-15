Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G

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UMusic Shop NY is preparing a dedicated section of the store and exclusive apparel ahead of Karol G's MetLife shows this week. Starting September 15, fans can find a selection of tees debuted exclusively at UMusic Shop NY, including a special New York design sold only in-store during the event.













All three tees feature artwork from the Grammy Award-winning artist's global hit 'BbY WoW,' including a bedazzled style inspired by an iconic shirt Karol G was recently spotted in.

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