 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G

The music retail destination will debut a selection of tees inspired by the global hit single at its Manhattan location.

By:
Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G

UMusic Shop NY is preparing a dedicated section of the store and exclusive apparel ahead of Karol G's MetLife shows this week. Starting September 15, fans can find a selection of tees debuted exclusively at UMusic Shop NY, including a special New York design sold only in-store during the event.

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G — photo 1 of 5

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G — photo 2 of 5

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G — photo 3 of 5

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G — photo 4 of 5

Photos: BbY WoW Merch to Arrive at UMusic Shop NY for Karol G — photo 5 of 5

All three tees feature artwork from the Grammy Award-winning artist's global hit 'BbY WoW,' including a bedazzled style inspired by an iconic shirt Karol G was recently spotted in.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Isabel LaRosa to Present Intimate DOLLPARTS Shows This Fall
Isabel LaRosa to Present Intimate DOLLPARTS Shows This Fall
8/17/2026
Karol G Opens Up On Life Lessons And Music Inspiration On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Karol G Opens Up On Life Lessons And Music Inspiration On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
8/11/2026
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
9/14/2026
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets