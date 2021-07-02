Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Reimagined Album 'Angel Dream' Out Today

Angel Dream, the new reimagined version of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' 1996 album Songs and Music from the Motion Picture "She's The One," is out today and is widely available digitally and on CD and black vinyl. Purchase/stream below.

The original album was produced by Tom Petty and Rick Rubin with Mike Campbell during the band's highly collaborative period with Rick Rubin in the '90s. The songs for this reissue were chosen as a standalone body of work to complement the release of Wildflowers & All The Rest. It is grounded in grunge era rock renditions and includes a special collection of Beck, Lucinda Williams, and JJ Cale covers. For a behind the scenes look at the project, watch the first part of Inside Angel Dream HERE.

The album's lead single, the previously unreleased rock-driven original song "105 Degrees," is premiering today along with a lyric video. Share the song/video HERE.

Ryan Ulyate, Tom's longtime engineer and co-producer, worked with Tom on mixes for Angel Dream before his passing. In addition to "105 Degrees", three other unreleased tracks were added to the new album-"One of Life's Little Mysteries" (written by Tom), "Thirteen Days" (JJ Cale cover), "French Disconnection", and a special extended version of "Supernatural Radio."

Photo Credit: Robert Sebree