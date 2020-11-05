Tokyo Jetz Sits Down with BET Digital to Discuss her Top Five Favorite Artists
Watch the clip below!
Rap artist, Tokyo Jetz, sat down with BET Digital, in celebration of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, for their 'Top 5 Dead or Alive' segment.
Tokyo discussed who her top five favorite artists were, ranging from fellow Florida native Trina, to up and coming legend, Lil Baby. Tokyo Jetz, who released a project back in May entitled 'Stimulus Package', is currently gearing up for her new album, set to release in the coming months.
See below to watch Tokyo explain her 'Top 5 Dead or Alive' and connect with her socially to stay updated on all music releases, show dates and more!
