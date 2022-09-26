Toby Sebastian Announces Debut UK Headline Tour

Highly acclaimed British musician and actor Toby Sebastian has announced his debut UK headline tour for April 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 30th September 2022 here.

The six-date tour will start at The Green Door Store in Brighton on April 18th and finish at the O2 Academy, Oxford on April 28th. The tour will include a headline London show at Lafyette on April 25th.

Toby has been making an impressive mark on the London live scene over the past 12 months, selling out headline shows at Islington Academy, Omeara and The Social.

Speaking about taking his high energy live shows on the road for the first time Toby says, "I'm incredibly excited to be going on my first headline tour. I've been overwhelmed with the response to the shows this year and cannot wait to perform to more people across the country."

2022 has seen Toby release two singles including 'Real Kicks' and 'Rock Rolling' via Kartel Music Group. The upbeat tracks take influence from the sounds of the late 60s and early 70s, blending indie, folk, soul and pop to astounding effect alongside Toby's distinct wide-ranging vocals. The tracks have seen Toby achieve great support from the likes of The Sun, Metro, Notion, The Rakish Gent and more.

Toby launched himself into the public eye in 2012, beginning his career as an actor which has seen him play roles such as Trystane Martell in Game Of Thrones and portraying Andrea Bocelli in the biopic The Music Of Silence. His next onscreen role is as the supporting lead for the forthcoming Sky Original Coffee Wars alongside Kate Nash, Sally Phillips and Freddie Fox.

Toby self-released his debut album Into The Light in 2013 and following its release his acting career skyrocketed. Toby released new music in 2019 which presented a revitalised sound and instantly resonated with fans leading to his recent string of singles achieving multi-million streams.

In 2021, Toby released the single 'Midnight', featuring guest vocals from his sister Florence Pugh. The track has achieved over three million streams on Spotify alone and the song draws inspiration from the soul music they grew up listening to and is a homage to their childhoods spent singing and playing together.

His debut UK headline tour is the first a number of exciting announcements to come from Toby in 2023. Full tour dates are listed below.

Watch the new music video here:

APRIL 2023 UK HEADLINE TOUR

18th - Brighton, The Green Door Store

19th - Bristol, Rough Trade

21st - Birmingham, O2 Institute3

22nd - Manchester, The Deaf Institute

25th - London, Lafayette

28th - Oxford, O2 Academy