Toby Gad Unveils 'PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (DELUXE)' with Keke Palmer & More

Toby Gad, the GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer, has released PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe), adding 8 songs to his July-release PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS, which already garnered ten million streams. After a remarkable career amassing over 19 billion streams, Toby Gad continues to thrive within the music scene with his creativity. This Deluxe Album, also mixed in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio, is now available below.

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe) presents Toby’s all-time hits in an emotionally captivating piano-vocal-strings rendition that gives his radio staples a timeless feel.With fresh artists like Jerub, Elijah Blake, Justin Jesso, Antonique Smith, Shuba, Mae Mae, Alex Kinsey, and Casey Abrams, Toby aims to pass the torch to a new generation.

Following dazzling live performances with standing ovations in Los Angeles and London, Toby continues bringing PIANO DIARIES to audiences worldwide, featuring various collaborators and telling his untold stories behind the songs.

PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS (Deluxe) completes Gad’s legacy album comprising 16 of his greatest hits with17 new unique artists, providing a fresh take on beloved melodies and lyrics we have been singing along to for decades.

Gad is also the host of the fresh weekly podcast, ‘Songs You Know,’ which features eye-opening conversations with the writers, artists, and producers behind the biggest songs in the world sharing untold, behind-the-scenes stories.

About Toby Gad

Diamond award winning Toby Gad is a renowned songwriter and producer whose work has won several Grammys and defined modern pop music for over two decades. With 19 Billion career streams and a catalog of hits for artists suchas Madonna, Beyonce, Paul McCartney, John Bon Jovi, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, and Donna Summer, Toby Gad continues to influence the music industry with his innovative and heartfelt compositions. With his recently released album-project, “PIANO DIARIES - THE HITS” - reinventing his most iconic songs with some of today’s best singers, his journey as an artist is just beginning with groundbreaking, original releases on the horizon.

Photo Credit: Oswaldo Cepeda

