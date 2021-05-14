Time Life And THE SONG Release Live Performances Today

Time Life and the nationally-syndicated hit television series THE SONG: Recorded Live @ TGL Farms recently announced a partnership to release live performances recorded exclusively for the popular show, and the first collection of songs are available on all major streaming platforms beginning today, May 14, 2021. Songs by Season I artists All-4-One, Big & Rich, CeeLo Green, Lonestar, Rome Ramirez, Rick Springfield and Jim Messina will all be accessible for streaming. The two companies will also work closely together to develop enhanced content for THE SONG's YouTube channel, including previously unreleased footage.

"I can't think of a better group of music lovers to partner with to expand the reach of THE SONG than the folks at Time Life," said THE SONG creator and Executive Producer Marc Oswald. "They immediately saw the vision of the show, and their passion for great music and storytelling is helping us reach a whole new audience to experience the magic embodied in these iconic hits and to get to know the people who wrote and performed them."

"We had a blast taping The Song and have had great feedback from fans every time the episode airs," said Rome Ramirez. "Having these songs and these special performances be released by Time Life adds a huge level of exposure for everyone on the show."

Since its debut in January 2020, THE SONG has showcased artists from multiple genres as they perform and discuss the stories behind some of the biggest and most compelling hits in contemporary music. Fans of streaming services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, LiveXLive, Pandora, Spotify and others will have access to these amazing songs never before available outside of the television show. Official THE SONG playlists can be enjoyed by listeners, and every song will be available for editorial and fan-curated playlists.

"Much like Time Life, THE SONG celebrates music but in a way that deeply appreciates the story and cultural impact of artists and their music," said Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Exploring these songs in such an intimate way and then seeing them performed live gives the fans a unique window into the creative process and the magic of great songs."

THE SONG delivers 30-minute fast-paced episodes that center around a specific iconic song, with the artists and songwriters sharing their personal stories about them. Produced by Oswald Entertainment Group and Tupelo Honey, directed by renowned film and still photographer David "Doc" Abbott and mixed by audio mastermind Tom Davis, the series is syndicated via Gray Television and is available in over 140 markets predominantly on CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle. AXS TV acquired all 10 episodes from Season I, which will continue airing through 2022. Season II began in January 2021, with founding partner Ally joined by new partners America's legendary motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson and KICKER Performance Audio. To view great moments from both seasons, fans can log on to THESONG.TV to check out full performances as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The site includes details for tuning into the show in specific markets. Season III of THE SONG is currently in pre-production.

THE SONG recently kicked off the Harley-Davidson® "Dream Bike" Sweepstakes, where one lucky viewer will win a dream Harley-Davidson motorcycle of their choice and a trip to the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota where they will stay at the historic Hickok Hotel & Casino next door to Outlaw Square on Main Street in Deadwood, South Dakota. Participants can log on to https://hdthesong.tv/ to enter through June 30, 2021.

Time Life and the nationally-syndicated hit television series THE SONG: Recorded Live @ TGL Farms recently announced a partnership to release live performances recorded exclusively for the popular show, and the first collection of songs are available on all major streaming platforms beginning today, May 14, 2021. Songs by Season I artists All-4-One, Big & Rich, CeeLo Green, Lonestar, Rome Ramirez, Rick Springfield and Jim Messina will all be accessible for streaming. The two companies will also work closely together to develop enhanced content for THE SONG's YouTube channel, including previously unreleased footage.

"I can't think of a better group of music lovers to partner with to expand the reach of THE SONG than the folks at Time Life," said THE SONG creator and Executive Producer Marc Oswald. "They immediately saw the vision of the show, and their passion for great music and storytelling is helping us reach a whole new audience to experience the magic embodied in these iconic hits and to get to know the people who wrote and performed them."

"We had a blast taping The Song and have had great feedback from fans every time the episode airs," said Rome Ramirez. "Having these songs and these special performances be released by Time Life adds a huge level of exposure for everyone on the show."

Since its debut in January 2020, THE SONG has showcased artists from multiple genres as they perform and discuss the stories behind some of the biggest and most compelling hits in contemporary music. Fans of streaming services such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, LiveXLive, Pandora, Spotify and others will have access to these amazing songs never before available outside of the television show. Official THE SONG playlists can be enjoyed by listeners, and every song will be available for editorial and fan-curated playlists.

"Much like Time Life, THE SONG celebrates music but in a way that deeply appreciates the story and cultural impact of artists and their music," said Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "Exploring these songs in such an intimate way and then seeing them performed live gives the fans a unique window into the creative process and the magic of great songs."

THE SONG delivers 30-minute fast-paced episodes that center around a specific iconic song, with the artists and songwriters sharing their personal stories about them. Produced by Oswald Entertainment Group and Tupelo Honey, directed by renowned film and still photographer David "Doc" Abbott and mixed by audio mastermind Tom Davis, the series is syndicated via Gray Television and is available in over 140 markets predominantly on CBS, ABC and NBC affiliates including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle. AXS TV acquired all 10 episodes from Season I, which will continue airing through 2022. Season II began in January 2021, with founding partner Ally joined by new partners America's legendary motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson and KICKER Performance Audio. To view great moments from both seasons, fans can log on to THESONG.TV to check out full performances as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The site includes details for tuning into the show in specific markets. Season III of THE SONG is currently in pre-production.

THE SONG recently kicked off the Harley-Davidson® "Dream Bike" Sweepstakes, where one lucky viewer will win a dream Harley-Davidson motorcycle of their choice and a trip to the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota where they will stay at the historic Hickok Hotel & Casino next door to Outlaw Square on Main Street in Deadwood, South Dakota. Participants can log on to https://hdthesong.tv/ to enter through June 30, 2021.