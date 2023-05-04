Thundercat to Embark on Massive Tour

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM local.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Thundercat announces a slew of North and South American tour dates for Fall 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM local.

The news follows the release of his collaboration with Tame Impala, "No More Lies," which received praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and MTV among many others, and got designated BBC Radio 1's Hottest New Record.

Folks looking to catch Thundercat live now have the chance to do so at iconic venues from LA's Greek Theatre to Red Rocks in Colorado. Prior to these headlining dates, the bassist will be performing with acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and The Mars Volta, before taking his show to Australia, Asia, and Europe later this summer.

The massive tour and new single coincide with a meteoric rise in public consciousness for Thundercat, who was awarded Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2021) for It Is What It Is.

2022 found him on a stadium world tour with rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers with Flea subsequently naming Thundercat "the best bass player on the planet". Bruner also collaborated with Gorillaz on their 2023 album, featuring on the stellar title track "Cracker Island." He starred in the official video and performed with Gorillaz at Coachella and at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards ceremony.

Also in 2022, Thundercat covered "Fly Like An Eagle" for the Minions: The Rise of Gru OST, executive produced by Jack Antonoff, and made his acting debut in Star Wars "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+.

Thundercat Live Dates:

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

Sunday, August 27th, 2023 - Port Townsend, WA - THING

Sunday, September 10th, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Music At The Intersection

Thursday, September 28th, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

Friday, September 29th, 2023 - Humboldt, CA - Cal Poly Humboldt

Thursday, October 5th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, October 8th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 12th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Friday, October 13th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sunday, October 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

Friday, October 27th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Sunday, October 29th, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 - São Paolo, BR - Audio

Friday, November 10th, 2023 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Circo Voador

Saturday, November 11st, 2023 - Porto Alegre, BR - Opinião

Sunday, November 12th, 2023 - Curitiba, BR - Ópera de Arame

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 - Santiago, CH - Teatro Coliseo

About Thundercat

Thundercat is the bassist / singer Stephen Bruner. Bruner is a GRAMMY award-winner, highly respected and much in-demand with his peers who has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Travis Scott, Little Simz, Louis Cole, and Shabazz Palaces in addition to his longtime writing partner Flying Lotus.

Photo Credit: So Matsuya



RELATED STORIES - Music

TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful Doppelganger Single Photo
TEKE::TEKE Share Wistful 'Doppelganger' Single

The song is accompanied by a music video created by Pelletier alongside vocalist Maya Kuroki. On a trip to Japan, chronicled in a piece with FLOOD, Maya and Sei took their camera all over Kyoto, Kamakura, and Chiba - places where they have family ties, and created the clip from those images alongside childhood footage of the band members.

GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Coming to Theaters Photo
GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Coming to Theaters

Featuring the Dead’s Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, and with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keys, the Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorites, including “Shakedown Street,” “Brown-Eyed Women,” “Playing In The Band,” “Terrapin Station,” “Dark Star,” and more. Watch the video trailer now!

Chloe Moriondo Shares Split Decision Double Single Photo
Chloe Moriondo Shares Split Decision Double Single

Working with producers/co-writers including Oscar Scheller (Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress, Charli XCX), David Pramik (Machine Gun Kelly, Oliver Tree), and Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Olivia O’Brien), SUCKERPUNCH signals a new era for Moriondo and marks a bold leap forward from the understated indie-pop of her 2021 offering, Blood Bunny.

ELLIE DIXON Announces New EP & Shares New Single Dopamine Photo
ELLIE DIXON Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Dopamine'

Ellie previously shared “Big Lizard Energy,” another demonstration of her ability to play with words and items from her life, culminating in an intelligent brand of indie-pop. The track was BBC Radio 1's Tune of the Week for Vick & Jordan and BBC Radio 1's Future Pop Session ‘Future Bop’ as well as Jo Whiley's Tune of the Week on BBC Radio 2.


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE