Thundercat to Embark on Massive Tour

Thundercat announces a slew of North and South American tour dates for Fall 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM local.

The news follows the release of his collaboration with Tame Impala, "No More Lies," which received praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and MTV among many others, and got designated BBC Radio 1's Hottest New Record.

Folks looking to catch Thundercat live now have the chance to do so at iconic venues from LA's Greek Theatre to Red Rocks in Colorado. Prior to these headlining dates, the bassist will be performing with acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, and The Mars Volta, before taking his show to Australia, Asia, and Europe later this summer.

The massive tour and new single coincide with a meteoric rise in public consciousness for Thundercat, who was awarded Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2021) for It Is What It Is.

2022 found him on a stadium world tour with rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers with Flea subsequently naming Thundercat "the best bass player on the planet". Bruner also collaborated with Gorillaz on their 2023 album, featuring on the stellar title track "Cracker Island." He starred in the official video and performed with Gorillaz at Coachella and at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards ceremony.

Also in 2022, Thundercat covered "Fly Like An Eagle" for the Minions: The Rise of Gru OST, executive produced by Jack Antonoff, and made his acting debut in Star Wars "The Book of Boba Fett" on Disney+.

Thundercat Live Dates:

Saturday, August 5th, 2023 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz Festival

Sunday, August 27th, 2023 - Port Townsend, WA - THING

Sunday, September 10th, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Music At The Intersection

Thursday, September 28th, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

Friday, September 29th, 2023 - Humboldt, CA - Cal Poly Humboldt

Thursday, October 5th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, October 8th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 12th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Friday, October 13th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sunday, October 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

Thursday, October 19th, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tuesday, October 24th, 2023 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Austin

Friday, October 27th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Sunday, October 29th, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 - São Paolo, BR - Audio

Friday, November 10th, 2023 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Circo Voador

Saturday, November 11st, 2023 - Porto Alegre, BR - Opinião

Sunday, November 12th, 2023 - Curitiba, BR - Ópera de Arame

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 - Santiago, CH - Teatro Coliseo

About Thundercat

Thundercat is the bassist / singer Stephen Bruner. Bruner is a GRAMMY award-winner, highly respected and much in-demand with his peers who has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Travis Scott, Little Simz, Louis Cole, and Shabazz Palaces in addition to his longtime writing partner Flying Lotus.

