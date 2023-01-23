Three Days Grace Confirm 21-Date Tour Supporting Shinedown On The 'Revolutions Live Tour'

Three Days Grace, the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band, today confirms their 21-date U.S. tour supporting Shinedown on their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation).

The Revolutions Live Tour starts off in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3, and public on-sale begins this Friday, January 27 at 10 am local here.

The band recently received iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations for Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for "So Called Life" from their latest album EXPLOSIONS (RCA Records).

Three Days Grace also recently scored their 17th #1 on the Billboard chart and 18th #1 song on the Mediabase Chart with their single,"Lifetime.". The video for "Lifetime" was filmed in Mayfield, Kentucky, and was dedicated to the people of Mayfield, where one of the deadliest tornados in recent history devastated the town in December 2021.

Watch the music video, directed by Jon Vulpine who also directed the band's recent "So Called Life" video.

Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide In 2015, Human marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200.

It spawned two #1 singles "Painkiller" and "I Am Machine," signaling their 13th overall and 5th consecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify-remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world.

In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for "Best Rock Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days Grace [2003] was minted platinum and Life Starts Now went gold.

To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Chalk Outline," "The High Road," "Misery Loves My Company," "World So Cold," "Good Life," "Break," "Never Too Late," "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "Just Like You," and "Home."

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2023

April 3 - Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center *

April 4 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *

April 7 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena *

April 8 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

April 10 - Wiles-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

April 12 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena *

April 14 - Jacksonville, Fl @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *

April 15 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

April 17 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena *

April 19 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center *

April 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum *

April 22 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane's River Center *

April 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

April 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

April 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

April 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

April 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

May 3 - Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breedan Fieldhouse *

May 6 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

May 7 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena *

May 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

*With Shinedown and From Ashes to New

Multi-platinum band Shinedown have cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music, embodying the kind of creative dynamism that transcends boundaries with over 6.5 billion global streams, a record-breaking 19 #1 rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for every album, 10 million albums sold worldwide, andmajor media acclaim.

They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large.

Their masterfully realized, high-concept 7th studio album Planet Zero, out now on Atlantic Records and produced by Shinedown's Eric Bass, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on 6 other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums.

Featuring searing and incisive tracks like current rock single "Dead Don't Die" and #1 rock hit "Planet Zero", as well as uplifting and unifying songs like the soaring pop-rock anthem and #1 rock hit "Daylight" and "A Symptom Of Being Human," Planet Zero boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most.

Shinedown is #1 on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, after notching the most ever #1s (18) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. Their last studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and was certified RIAA Gold and a riveting accompanying feature film followed, directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica).

Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith's voice. Shinedown is Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums].