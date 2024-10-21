They Might Be Giants Reveal 2025 US Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brooklyn originals They Might Be Giants will bring their BIG SHOW TOUR across the United States in 2025 through June. The tour begins in Orlando on February 27 and will hit Nashville, Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and beyond. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, October 24 for those signed up to the TMBG mailing list, with public on-sale beginning at 12pm local time on Friday, October 25. Tour dates and tickets for all shows are available here.



Out of sensitivity to the difficult situation in Asheville and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the band has committed to donating $1 from every ticket sold to the MANNA Food Bank in direct support of relief efforts.

TMBG will treat East Coast audiences to their beloved BIG SHOW TOUR this December. After an extraordinary extended run of sold-out dates from the midwest to Europe to Australia, this next tour leg kicks off on Dec. 5 with two sold-out shows in Philadelphia and three sold-out shows in Washington DC. Then things get classy at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. One randomly selected date in each market will include a special celebration of the John Henry album – guaranteeing its appearance at the Brooklyn show on December 13.

Energetic, spontaneous, sprawling, and enthralling; the show is a musical event unlike any other. TMBG's superlative live band has now exploded to eight, with a three-piece horn section. With the BIG SHOW TOUR, They Might Be Giants will take full advantage of their multi-night stands in each city, with different shows night to night. Each night spotlights an album from TMBG’s catalog mixed together with an ever-changing selection of audience favorites new and old, including their original pop rock classics that dominated the alt-rock scene through the MTV years, as well as horn-dominated tracks displaying the band’s killer arrangements and improvisational skills.

They Might Be Giants are releasing a full-length live album titled Beast of Horns, this Friday (10/25). Culled from recent touring, this new set of horn-oriented tracks captures the majestic sound and progressive arrangements of the band’s fully expanded format. Long celebrated for their electrifying shows, here we find TMBG joined by a virtual murderers’ row of horn talent with Stan Harrison (Radiohead, David Bowie, Stevie Ray Vaughn) on sax, Dan Levine (David Byrne, Björk) on trombone and euphonium, and trumpet superstar Mark “Loveman” Pender (Ella Fitzgerald, Bruce Springsteen, Conan O’Brien). The album boasts 13 tracks including stand-outs “Doctor Worm,” “Museum of Idiots,” and “The Darlings of Lumberland.”

Interest in TMBG’s vinyl catalog reached historic new peaks last year, including a GRAMMY nomination for package design on their BOOK album. To meet this new-found demand, the band’s Idlewild Recordings release program is in full swing. Closing in on two dozen current releases, new and reissue titles continue to emerge. New Flood and Apollo 18 picture discs alongside lovingly restored reissues of Mink Car, Lincoln, The Spine, and fan-favorite Join Us. Multiple rarities sets capture a career of fascinating experiments, epitomized by the long-awaited vinyl issue of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only album ever released, back in August 1999 in the earliest days of internet music. Coming soon: The Spine Surfs Alone.

The full-length Beast of Horns LP will be an exclusive vinyl record, download, and compact disc available at brick-and-mortar record shops and at TMBGshop.com exclusively. Pre-orders of the album are available now. A 4-song sampler can be found on all the popular music streamers.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to countless shows and commercials. Now everyone can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

2025 US Tour Dates:

Feb 27 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

March 1 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ JoCo Cruise

March 21 Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

March 22 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 23 Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 25 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 26 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

March 28 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

May 9 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

May 10 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

May 13 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 14 San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 16 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

June 6 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 7 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

June 10 Salt Lake City @ The Depot

June 13 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

June 14 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

East Coast Tour Dates:

Dec 5 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (sold out)

Dec 6 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (sold out)

Dec 7 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 8 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 9 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (sold out)

Dec 13 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Dec 14 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre (sold out)

Dec 15 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

International Tour Dates:

Nov 1 Southampton, England

Nov 2 Cambridge, England (sold out)

Nov 3 London, England

Nov 5 Glasgow, Scotland (sold out)

Nov 6 Newcastle, Scotland (sold out)

Nov 8 Belfast, Northern Ireland

Nov 9 Dublin, Ireland (sold out)

Nov 12 Manchester, England (sold out)

Nov 13 Leeds, England (sold out)

Nov 15 Nottingham, England (sold out)

Nov 16 Bristol, England (sold out)

Nov 17 London, England (sold out)

Photo Credit: Jon Uleis

