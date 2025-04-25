Theater Performer Philip Paul Kelly Shares New Single 'Only The Lonely'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philip Paul Kelly has released a new single, Only the Lonely. With the release, Kelly brings his vocals to the Roy Orbison classic and the single's B-side, Come Close, a ballad written by composer Paul Castrataro (The Picture of Dorian Gray, Fags & Cellphones, Rockquem For A Wrestler). Listen to it below!

Kelly made his theater debut at 14 and has gone on to star and co-star in national tours of some of Broadway's biggest shows, including Titanic and Camelot. He has appeared in regional productions of Elf The Musical, 1776, A Christmas Carol, The Full Monty, Jekyll & Hyde, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast, and La Cage Aux Folles.

Other notable performances include the workshop and concert of Ragtime on Ellis Island as Admiral Peary with Brian Stokes Mitchell, Georgia Engel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Michael Park, and Laura Michelle Kelly.

