The ZYG 808 Releases 'Real Emcees' Single

The hip-Hop artist's new song features some of the best mc/rappers in his region, while drawing a distinct line between MCs and rappers.

Apr. 15, 2021  

The ZYG 808 Releases 'Real Emcees' Single Rewind the clock to the middle of the COVID lockdown. A family of musicians are likely to make music while confined. Drums, keyboards, a bass and recording equipment led to the creation of a funky track by GroovaLottos members, MWALIM and The ZYG 808. The track led to the creation of a hook:

This is a joint just for real mcs/ hands in the air, but you don't have to freeze, the boom bap attack will bring you right to your knees/ mumble mouth clown need speech therapy/ This is a joint just for real mcs, banging from the Cape to the West Indies/ Coming at you straight from 130/ I step to the mic and say what I please...

This one was definitely going to be a record and a great producer knows when a banger needs more than one voice, so The ZYG 808 set about looking at who was in his circle of rappers who represented the essence of being an MC as opposed to just a rapper. What is the difference you say? According to ZYG 808, "A rapper gets up and performs a song. An MC engages the crowd and the song is only part of their performance. MCs were the original rappers. The music industry created segment of folks who basically pose."

The end result: Three versions of a song, with verses from Bridgeside Cipher MC, Ju$t Jill, and a cadre of MCs from ZYG 808's Mashpee Wampanoag tribal community: JJnice, J.R. Native, Chris Koch, Madarrius Maximus, and -some words from an elder- MWALIM DaPhunkee Professor. "It was awesome getting to make a record with my cousins!" exclaimed The ZYG 808 when asked about working with some of the local masters of the mic.

REAL EMCEES is the latest single from The ZYG 808's forthcoming mixtape, "BEAT LOUNGE NOTES", joining "Glory of History" and "PIONEERS" as the hip-hop branch of the Southcoast Thump & Soul movement gains momentum.

REAL EMCEES will be available on all streaming platforms and the entire mixtape will be available on bandcamp on May 14, 2021. For more info, visit, http://thezyg808.com


