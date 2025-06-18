The Wood Brothers Unveil Fall Tour Dates and Share New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wood Brothers have announced a 17-date U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming studio album Puff Of Smoke, due August 1 via Honey Jar/Thirty Tigers. The tour begins November 6 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN, and makes stops across the Midwest throughout November, with performances at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY, Pantages Theatre in Minneapolis, MN, and Riviera Theatre in Chicago, IL. The second leg continues through the Northeast in December, including shows at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC, Roxian Theatre in Pittsburgh, PA, and Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY, before concluding at Lebanon Opera House in Lebanon, NH.

Artist presale tickets for the newly announced dates are available today, June 18, at 2 p.m. CT. Local presales begin Thursday, June 19, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time at thewoodbros.com.

Alongside the tour announcement, The Wood Brothers have released “The Trick,” the third single from Puff Of Smoke. Sonically distinct from their previous work, the track is anchored by Jano Rix’s distorted Fender Rhodes and a driving upright bass figure by Chris Wood. Lyrically, it explores themes of detachment, which have become a recurring focus in the band’s recent songwriting. “The Trick” follows earlier singles “Pray God Listens” and “Witness.” Check it out below.

The Wood Brothers’ summer tour is currently underway, including co-headline dates with St. Paul & The Broken Bones in June and July, along with festival and headline shows through September.

The Wood Brothers Fall 2025 Tour Dates

11/6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

11/7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

11/8 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester's Paristown Hall

11/9 – Bloomington, IL – The Castle Theatre

11/11 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

11/12 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

11/14 – Madison, WI - Wisconsin Union Theater - Shannon Hall

11/15 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/3 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts (already announced)

12/4 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

12/5 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

12/6 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca

12/7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

12/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

12/12 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

12/13 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

The Wood Brothers Complete Tour Schedule

6/18 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts *

6/19 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino *

6/20 - Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery *

6/21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl *

6/23 - Chautauqua, NY - Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater

6/24 - Rochester, NY - Rochester International Jazz Fest

7/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins *

7/11 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park *

7/12 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts *

7/13 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion *

7/15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory *

7/16 - Kansas City, MO - Grinders KC *

7/17 - Salina, KS – The Stiefel Theatre *

7/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

7/19 - Paonia, CO - Big B’s Delicious Orchards

8/7 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company

8/8 - Lowell, MA - Lowell Summer Music Series

8/9 - Stowe, VT - Strawberry Jam Festival

8/10 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

8/12 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall

8/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

8/14 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

8/15 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery

8/16 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

8/29 - Mill Spring, NC - Earl Scruggs Music Festival

8/31 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival

9/10-13 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree Fest

2/7–12 – Miami, FL – Jam Cruise 2026

* w/ St. Paul & The Broken Bones

# w/ String Cheese Incident

Photo credit: Laura Partain

