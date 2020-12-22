The White Stripes Share 90-Minute Animated Yule Log Video

The White Stripes have put their own spin on the classic yule log video with a 90-minute looping illustrated clip directed by Noah Sterling. The video's soundtrack consists of songs from The White Stripes Greatest Hits (out now via Third Man/Columbia), acoustic tracks, rare b-sides and the original Christmas song "Candy Cane Children."

The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, Jack and Meg White, The White Stripes Greatest Hits highlights 26 fan-favorite and classic songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more (full track list below).

The White Stripes Greatest Hits is available now digitally worldwide and on vinyl (2xLP black vinyl) and CD in the US, as well as on CD in Canada. Vinyl and CD for the rest of the world will be available on February 12, 2021.

Watch the video here: