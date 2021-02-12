The White Stripes Greatest Hits Out Now Worldwide on Vinyl & CD

The White Stripes Greatest Hits (Third Man Records/Columbia Records) is out globally on vinyl and CD today. The first-ever official anthology of recordings from the iconic rock duo, Jack and Meg White, The White Stripes Greatest Hits is now available digitally and on vinyl (2xLP black vinyl) and CD around the world; except for the United Kingdom and Ireland where vinyl and CD will now be available on February 26.

To celebrate today's international release, select record stores around the world are offering an array of special giveaways with the purchase of The White Stripes Greatest Hits on CD or vinyl. The limited edition items - which correspond with each song of the album - are available beginning today (February 26 for the UK and Ireland) on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Due to the ongoing pandemic, certain countries and retailers will be offering these items with online purchases as well (including existing pre-orders). For complete information and a full list of participating stores, please visit www.whitestripes.com/giveaways.

Furthermore, today sees the official YouTube premiere of "Fell In Love With A Girl/Let's Shake Hands" performed live on Later... With Jools Holland in 2001 - The White Stripes' first ever TV performance in the UK. Additional songs from the historic performance will premiere soon at the official White Stripes YouTube channel.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits collects 26 previously released songs including "Seven Nation Army," "Fell In Love With A Girl," "Hotel Yorba," "Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground," "Hello Operator," "Icky Thump," "Apple Blossom," and more (full track list below). The album debuted at #1 on both Billboard's "Current Rock Albums" and "Current Alternative Albums" charts upon its December release in the US. In addition, The White Stripes Greatest Hits entered Billboard's "Vinyl Albums" chart at #2 while also reaching #4 on the "Top Albums" and "Top Current Albums" charts.

In addition, an exclusive collection of international single B-sides has been released digitally worldwide, marking their first digital release in the US & Canada. Highlights include rare tracks, live favorites, and much more. Listen now on all digital music services.

