The White Buffalo Releases Official Music Video for 'Problem Solution'

Today, The White Buffalo (Jake Smith) has released the official music video for "Problem Solution" from his recently released album On The Widow's Walk (Snakefarm Records).

Watch below!

The video premiered exclusively via Americana Highways earlier this week. "This is a song in two parts about mental states. The first half, "Problem", is about heartbreak and self-doubt when things are bleak and hopeless. The abrupt release and uplift into the second movement, "Solution", is the answer, about living in the moment and getting through the day" Smith said of the song.

On The Widow's Walk, The White Buffalo's seventh studio album, which was produced by Shooter Jennings, released globally on April 17 and received praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Newsweek, Rolling Stone Country, The Bluegrass Situation and many more. The album has seen several tracks added to notable streaming playlists across multiple genres and moods.

The White Buffalo is about engagement. The White Buffalo makes people laugh and cry. The White Buffalo is truth and wild imagination working together.

The White Buffalo is Jake Smith - singer, songwriter, guitarist, teller of stories, Emmy nominee; an artist whose voice - a timber-shakin' baritone of gravitas and gravel - seems directly linked to a greater truth; an artist who will not be swayed by fashion or curtailed by genre.

With uncontrived, hand-crafted music now receiving increased levels of attention, music straight from the source, the timing is perfect for this powerful, provoking new album and a fresh turn of the page.

"I am able to put myself into the situation of the character, even though that character may not represent my point of view," Smith reflects. "I try to take it to a human level and keep it as honest as I can. I guess what I've tried to do with this new album is to represent a broad range of emotions."

The album runs the gamut exploring dark moments as well as more uplifting ones, and a little bit of what's in between.

"I like to put some confusion into my songs, which is a very human element, I think."

On The Widow's Walk is a compelling, gimmick-free statement from an artist, now based in Southern California, whose activity between the musical lines has seen his star very much on the rise, playing to a million followers worldwide, achieving over 200 million streams to date, and securing a Top 10 spot in the TV / Film Syncs Chart for 2019.





