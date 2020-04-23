The Voodoo Children Release VHS Karaoke-Inspired Lyric Video for New Song 'Follow Blind'

Today, the new Nashville-based collective The Voodoo Children released the lyric video for "Follow Blind," the third song shared from their forthcoming debut EP Instant Nostalgia - Side A out on June 12 via Blood Bathe Records. The Voodoo Children is an ever-evolving community-based project revolving around Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and visual artist JT Daly, who fronted the Nashville-based band Paper Route and more recently co-produced K.Flay's album Every Where Is Some Where, including the hit single "Blood in the Cut" (for which Daly received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song and Best Engineered Album).

Watch the Lyric Video for "Follow Blind" below!

"Last year I put together something called Camp Voodoo. I sent out invitations with directions to a ranch outside of Nashville and everyone was able to step outside of their normal lives for a bit to create," explains JT Daly. "The song is about when love becomes obsession. This rarely ends well, and I felt like the more manicured I would make the song, the less it sounded like love becoming obsession. So we kept everything as is. There are parts of the song that are so blown out you can barely hear the note, but it feels right. When we were finished I had every member come into the live tracking room and pick up an instrument. We would do a take of that big ending, and then all switch instruments and do another. One of my favorite memories on this whole album."

The Voodoo Children's first single "Caroline" was was featured by Flood Magazine, AltPress, Cool Hunting, NPR Music's New Music Friday playlist, as well as the official Spotify playlists Fresh Finds, New Noise, and The New Alt. AltPress said, "Airy vocals and unique elements such as the harmonica make this a mind-bending indie-rock experience, leaving listeners on the edge of their seats in anticipation of their debut EP."

BrooklynVegan called "Let's Get Married," the second song released from the EP, a "...fuzzy indie-psych-pop song" that is "...in the ballpark of early Broken Social Scene and New Pornographers."





