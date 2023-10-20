The Veronicas Return With Single 'Perfect' & Announce 2024 Album 'Gothic Summer'

Iconic Alt-Pop Trailblazers, The Veronicas, return to the international music scene with the release of their timely new single, “Perfect." The new song comes with the huge surprise announcement - An album, ‘GOTHIC SUMMER', will release early 2024 via Big Noise.

"Perfect” is a riotous pop/rock anthem, infused with 90's style distorted guitars, shimmering melodies, and passionate adlibs. The spirited anthem reflects timely on society's compulsion with comparison and perception, urging greater self-love, and mastery of your own design. The gothic themed chorus lyrics (No one makes it out alive), reminding people that while we may exist as individuals, we are all connected by the humanity of our ends, vividly paints a picture of anti-ego anarchy.

The single was created with John Feldmann (Blink-182, Avril Lavigne, YungBlud), and co-produced by Ryan Linville (Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Charlotte Cardin). To add even more excitement and pop-punk nostalgia to the mix, Travis Barker from Blink-182 happened to be in the neighborhood and hopped on the drums.

Drawing inspiration from one of their favorite quotes – 'In a society that profits from your self-doubt, loving yourself is a rebellious act' – The Veronicas share their thoughts on the song: “Perfect is a love letter to our younger and current selves. Perfection has a different meaning for everyone. Social media has changed how we interact with the world. Perception verse reality is rewarded and condemned.

From what people wear, to who they date. It's like a magnifying glass. We just want to remind everyone to empower themselves, and free their minds. We all die in the end; we have to live with and love ourselves fiercely first and foremost. On our deathbeds the only opinion that will matter on how you've lived will be your own.”

Creatively concepted, co-directed, and styled by The Veronicas, the “Perfect” music video is a visually stunning homage to the influential artists and aesthetics of the 90s that shaped their musical journey. Drawing inspiration from iconic figures they admired like Courtney Love, PJ Harvey, Bjork, Gwen Stefani, Fiona Apple, and Hole, the duo explains, “They were raw, glamorous, powerful, and weren't afraid to get ugly. We miss that about music.”

Their creative vision is also heavily influenced by the dark surrealism found in the works of renowned creators such as David Lynch and David LaChapelle, adding an intriguing layer of depth to the visual experience. Jessie and Lisa share, “The video starts super glam, back from the metaphorical dead, back in reality, and slowly descends into a raw, powerful unhinged performance of the song, with glitter rain, and a huntsman Spider as the gothic voice on our shoulder. We love playing with shadow concepts, and high pop aesthetic. So this song and video was our chance to lean entirely into everything we love about empowerment in music.”

After a brief break from the global spotlight, The Veronicas are back, ready to take the throne as the OG trailblazers for the Alt-pop renaissance we're seeing today, next to artists like Olivia Rodrigo, and queer anthem artists like Charli XCX. Jessie and Lisa reflect on their journey, saying, "We were fortunate to experience success early in our careers, touring extensively around the world for 12 years. Taking a break to live life was a necessary step for us. We can't wait to reconnect with the people who loved our music as we were all growing up together."

For this next chapter, The Veronicas have aligned with LA-based record label Big Noise, home to The Used, MOD SUN, Goldfinger and more. The team are elated to add the talented Aussie twins to the roster as the first female group signed to the label, and release their awaited new album. President Jon Cohan shared, “We couldn't be more excited to begin this new era of The Veronicas with ‘Perfect'! The song is absolutely incredible and will certainly set the tone for the months to come and, of course, for the new album.”

Fans can catch The Veronicas live at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this weekend (October 21st & 22nd), with touring to be announced with the release of the album. Be sure to stay tuned for more tour announcements and exciting new music as they gear up for ‘GOTHIC SUMMER' in 2024.

ABOUT THE VERONICAS:

The Veronicas hail from Australia, yet their impact has been felt around the globe. Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, twin sisters, were teenagers when they moved to Los Angeles, signing a record deal with the Grandfather of Punk Rock, Seymour Stein (Madonna, The Ramones) to Warner Bros/Sire Records.

They released their first album, ‘THE SECRET LIFE OF' to critical acclaim with 3 top 10 singles, including their songs with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin (Pink, Britney Spears, The Weekend), “4EVER” and “EVERYTHING I'M NOT”. The Veronicas first #1 followed with their 2nd album ‘HOOK ME UP', skyrocketing the girls into the USA market with a billboard top #20 hit of their now iconic hit “UNTOUCHED”.

The Veronicas surprised their fans in 2015 by releasing a piano driven ballad, “YOU RUIN ME”. A brave departure from their pop/rock roots, which put them in the Australian Songwriter's Hall of Fame. “YOU RUIN ME” awarded The Veronicas their second #1 hit, with a top #5 Billboard hit in the UK, and throughout Europe.

In 2016 The Veronicas were back yet again at number #1 with their euphoric dance floor Anthem “IN MY BLOOD”. The Veronicas are currently in the studio working on their 6th studio record. With countless awards under their belt from MTV Australia, MTV Europe, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, ARIA, APRA, TMF, & Los Premios MTV, The Veronicas are not slowing down.

Photo credit: Zac Bayly