The Strokes Debut First Episode Of Pirate Radio Series

The Strokes debut "Five Guys talking about things they know nothing about," the first episode of a new, ongoing pirate radio series. Watch the band in conversation discussing influences, inspiration, everyday life and more via Zoom below!

Their forthcoming album, The New Abnormal, is out this Friday, April 10 via Cult/RCA and is their first in seven years.

The video for "At The Door," the first track released from the album, premiered during the band's performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.





