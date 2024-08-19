The Story So Far Detail 'I Want To Disappear' 2024 U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



California-based, rock band The Story So Far has just announced a U.S. fall tour celebrating their latest album release, I Want To Disappear. Supporting them on this Live Nation headlining tour are Superheaven and Koyo.

They will be making stops across the country, kicking off on November 21 in Nashville and visiting major cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Brooklyn, Orlando, and Houston, among others. They will close out the tour on December 14 in San Francisco.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 21 at 10am local time, sign up now HERE. The general on-sale will begin Friday, August 23 at 10am local time at livenation.com.

The Story So Far North America Tour Dates

November 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

November 22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

November 23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live*

November 24 – Buffalo, NY – RiverWorks

November 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

December 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 3 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

December 4 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

December 6 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

December 7 - San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

December 8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Factory

December 10 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

December 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

December 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

*Not a Live Nation tour date.

The Story So Far’s fifth studio album, I Want To Disappear came out on June 21 via Pure Noise Records. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of their most visceral pieces of work,” this record contains everything that’s brought the band international acclaim and success since their inception. It has punch, catchy guitar riffs, and urgent drum fills that define their signature sound. Produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Koyo), the album features hit tracks “Big Blind,” “Letterman,” and “All This Time.”

Their latest album comes nearly six years after the band’s highly acclaimed album Proper Dose, which debuted at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart. I Want To Disappear is available to stream and purchase now HERE.

The band’s current lineup features Parker Cannon (vocals), Kevin Geyer (lead guitar, keys), Ryan Torf (drums, rhythm guitar, and keys) and Will Levy (guitars).

Photo credit: Eric Soucy

