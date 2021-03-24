The Steoples Share New Single 'Alas Alice'

The Steoples are the avant-soul duo of Gabriel Reyes-Whittaker and Yeofi Andoh, back with their new single 'Alas Alice', out today on Stones Throw.

"'Alas Alice' is a tale of love confounded," says Yeofi. "It's an endless cycle of going back and forth, in and out, round and around". Mixing rich harmony, confessional lyrics, dreamy strings and Yeofi's epic vocals, 'Alas Alice' is the duo's first release since their debut album, Six Rocks, in 2017.

Friends for over fifteen years, Yeofi and Gabriel combine their varying musical worlds as The Steoples. Originally from rural England, Yeofi played with several UK-based bands before moving to Los Angeles. He has since collaborated with artists including Theo Parrish and DJ Spinna under the moniker A Race of Angels.

Gifted & Blessed, GB, and Frankie Reyes are just some of the aliases Gabriel has used to release his music. Over the last four years, he has been a Stones Throw regular, releasing two albums as Frankie Reyes on the label, which were both created on the analogue Oberheim synthesizer: Boleros Valses y Mas in 2016 and Originalitos in 2020.

Listen here:

Alas Alice by The Steoples

Photo Credit: Jakob Dwight