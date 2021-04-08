The Snuts Release Video for 'Glasgow'

Rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have released a sun soaked official music video for "Glasgow", off their just released debut album, W.L. Watch it below. The album is available physically and digitally now via Parlophone Records/Elektra HERE.

Directed and filmed by frequent collaborators Forest Of Black (Liam Gallager, Foals, Biffy Clyro), the video was shot on a rooftop in Glasgow as the sun closes in on the city's backdrop and takes the band under the cover of darkness.

"'Glasgow' is such an important track for us. It is a love letter to one of the greatest cities in the world." shared frontman Jack Cochrane. "For the video we set up our instruments on the top of a building in the city center and performed to the Glasgow skyline whilst our lyrics 'I'll always love the way that you say Glasgow' were being projected onto one of the most iconic buildings in the city."

The band has poured blood, sweat, tears, and countless live shows into the album. "W.L. is our lifetime work. It's a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality," lead singer Jack Cochrane reflects. "It's a record about being true, loving and resilient."

Fans can head to the band's store to pick up a very special edition bundle of the fully mixed and mastered audio from the band's recent Live From Stirling Castle show alongside a limited edition poster. Fans can also purchase the album on CD, Vinyl, and Cassette, along with a selection of merchandise and bundles.

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland this fall. Tickets for the tour are on sale now HERE.

