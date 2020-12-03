The Snuts Announce New Album 'W.L.'

After kicking off 2020 with their debut Mixtape EP, rising Scotish indie rockers The Snuts have announced their raucous, hook laden debut album, W.L. will arrive on March 19, 2021 via Parlophone Records/Elektra.

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83) and recorded at the Firepit London, the album encapsulates the band's journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK's most exciting and vital bands of the new decade. The album opens with the poignant "Top Deck", winding through a voyage of genres including the raw, rousing, hip-hop driven "Elephants", heart-wrenchingly honest "Boardwalk", the undeniable pop track "Somebody Loves You", the hauntingly heartfelt anthem "Always", and the main stage festival ready anthem, "All Your Friends".

"Our debut album W.L. is our lifetime work. It's a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality." Lead singer Jack Cochrane reflects. "It's a record about being true, loving and resilient."

The band also share a brand new clip of fan-favorite track "Glasgow". This joyous pop tinged guitar classic takes us right back to the band's roots. Watch the visual HERE.

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band have also announced a UK tour in May/June of 2021, including a dream show at Glasgow's Barrowlands on June 11. Jack Said of the milestone "We promised ourselves that playing the world famous Barrowlands and releasing our debut record would be eternally intertwined. This occasion is a celebration of that fact for us as a band and the fans who have supported us unconditionally." A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

The Snuts UK and Ireland Tour Dates

April 30, 2021 - LIVERPOOL, Sound City

May 01, 2021 - DORSET, Teddy Rocks

May 02, 2021 - CARDIFF, Globe

May 04, 2021 - SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

May 05, 2021 - LEEDS, Stylus

May 06, 2021 - MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt

May 08, 2021 - NORWICH, Waterfront

May 10, 2021 - BRISTOL, Fleece

May 11, 2021 - OXFORD, Academy

May 12, 2021 - MANCHESTER, Ritz

May 14, 2021 - EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange

May 15, 2021 - LONDON, Kentish Town Forum

May 17, 2021 - DERBY, The Venue

May 18, 2021 - BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

May 19, 2021 - EXETER, Phoenix

May 21, 2021 - COLCHESTER, Arts Centre

May 22, 2021 - HULL, Asylum

May 23, 2021 - BLACKPOOL, Waterloo

May 25, 2021 - DUBLIN, Button Factory

May 26, 2021 - BELFAST, Empire

May 28, 2021 - LEEDS, Temple Newsham

May 29, 2021 - WARRINGTON, Neighbourhood Weekender

May 30, 2021 - NEWCASTLE, This Is Tomorrow

June 01, 2021 - BIRMINGHAM, Sonic Wave Closing Party

June 11, 2021 - GLASGOW, Barrowland

A band with their feet firmly grounded in a sense of community and never forgetting where they came from, together with their devoted fan base they raised over £3300 for their crew who had been left without work earlier this year. Jack also established himself as a voice for the people, writing an impassioned open letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as part of the #LetTheMusicPlay.

2020 was the year the UK's most exciting act, The Snuts, had in their sites: a sold-out UK tour, a top 15 EP in the UK album chart and a band on the tip of everyone's tongues. The map was routed, but the world had other ideas. With a year that has seen Covid-19 derail the music industry, the band found themselves on a re-route, as resilient as they are essential, 2021 is the year of The Snuts.

