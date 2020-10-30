The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal Two New Tracks 'Ramona' & 'Wyttch'

Listen to the new tracks below!

Legendary GRAMMY Award-winning alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins continue to tease their highly anticipated, Billy Corgan-produced double-album CYR, with two new tracks; Wyttch and Ramona. The latter comes with an official music video.



Historically dynamic, Wyttch delves into the band's heavier and darker leanings, serving as a welcomed reminder why so many subscribe to The Smashing Pumpkins' continual innovation and unwillingness to remain the same or be pegged into one genre or era. Listen to Wyttch HERE.



Ahead of their Friday, November 27 double-album release, also comes Ramona [listen HERE], a gentler, synth-soaked track accompanied with an official music video directed by Linda Strawberry and featuring founding band-members Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder. The video is a surreal gothic-western inspired love-story. Watch HERE.



In the lead up to the release of CYR, fans can also purchase high quality CYR merchandise, including limited edition CYR beanies, tee's, special ORCHID COLOR STANDARD VINYL, exclusive LIMITED EDITION PURBLE MARBLE VINYL, plus a limited edition collector's CYR DELUXE BOX SET, featuring exclusive black-ice vinyl, a photo-book, art prints and posters. All available now on The Smashing Pumpkins webstore HERE.



In other news, to commemorate its 25th year anniversary, the band revealed exclusive details on their forthcoming 33-track sequel to the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness album, as well as Machina; the third in a trilogy of expansive and conceptual works underway. They also teased a Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness world arena tour announcement to come in 2021. Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin spoke to Daniel P Carter and answered fan questions via a virtual live-streamed chat on album's anniversary last week. Watch HERE.



Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995's 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The band has released seven additional studio albums; Adore, Machina/The Machines of God, Machina II/The Friends and Enemies of Modern Music, Zeitgeist, Oceania, Monuments to an Elegy and their last full-length, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol 1 / LP: No Past, No Future, No Sun. With over 30 million physical albums sold, the multiple GRAMMY, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains an undeniable force in alternative rock.



'CYR' follows the band's 2018 Rick Rubin-produced full-length SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN and accompanying headlining tours that sold in excess of 350,000 tickets across North America; selling out arenas including The Forum, United Center, Madison Square Garden and many more.



Cyr, the single continues to climb at Alt Radio in the US, currently sitting at #27 and was the #1 most added upon release.



CYR is out worldwide on Friday, November 27 on Sumerian Records.

Pre-order/save HERE.



Episodes 1, 2 and 3 of The Smashing Pumpkins' animated series 'In Ashes' are available to watch on the band's YouTube Channel.



'IN ASHES'

Episode 1

As The Crow Flies (set to the soundtrack of The Colour Of Love) HERE



Episode 2

Inspirations, Aspirations (set to the soundtrack of Confessions of a Dopamine Addict) HERE



Episode 3

'I'm In Love With Your God' (set to the soundtrack of Anno Satana) HERE

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You