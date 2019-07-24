The Slow Readers Club Announce Additional Tour Dates

The Slow Readers Club have announced the addition of a further four shows for their headline tour this winter, with dates in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Belfast joining their already announced shows in London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow.



The announcement saw the band sell out the first of their Manchester dates within hours, with the second Manchester show and the London date quickly following suit. Today, the band have also announced that Jordan Allen will support the winter UK dates, with SPINN supporting for their Manchester show on December 20th.



The shows follow a huge 32-date UK tour and a 16-date European tour earlier in the year, both of which saw the band play numerous sold-out shows, and a slew of festivals over the summer including Rock Werchter, Metropolis Festival and Mad Cool Festival.



Later in the year, the band will be releasing their upcoming 'Live At The Apollo Manchester' LP/CD/DVD, with release date TBC. The album celebrates their momentous headline show at the iconic venue ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, which the band are currently writing, next year.

WINTER 2019 TOUR DATES



14/11 - Cyprus Avenue, Cork

15/11 - Dolans, Limerick

16/11 - Button Factory, Dublin

17/11 - Empire, Belfast



17/12 - The Dome, London* SOLD OUT

18/12 - Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton*

19/12 - The Ritz, Manchester* SOLD OUT

20/12 - The Ritz, Manchester+ SOLD OUT

21/12 - The Garage, Glasgow*



* w/ Jordan Allen

+ w/ SPINN





