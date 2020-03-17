The Rolling Stones 'No Filter Tour' Of North America Postponed

AEG Presents/ Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming NO FILTER tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

The Stones 15-date NO FILTER summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed, see below.

The Rolling Stones commented, "We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together - and we'll see you very soon."

AEG Presents/Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

For additional information, please visit www.rollingstones.com

Shows postponed are: San Diego, SDCCU Stadium [May 8] | Vancouver, BC Place [May 12] | Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium [May 16] | Nashville, Nissan Stadium [May 20] | Austin, Circuit of The Americas [May 24] | Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium [May 29] | Buffalo, New Era Field [June 6] | Detroit, Ford Field [June 10] | Louisville, Cardinal Stadium [June 14] | Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium [June 19] | Pittsburgh, Heinz Field [June 23] | St. Louis, The Dome at America's Center [June 27] | Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium [July 1] | Tampa, Raymond James Stadium [July 5] | Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium [July 9]





