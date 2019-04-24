The Revolution's Lisa Coleman to Release First Solo Album

The Revolution's LISA COLEMAN announces the release of Collage, a collection of piano improvs recorded over the last few years both at her home as well as the studio she shares with her musical partner, Wendy Melvoin. The 11-song collection marks her first release as a solo artist.



Asked by fans for years when they might hear more of the extended piano solos glimpsed throughout her career with Prince and beyond, LISA explains the process, "Collage is a collection of improvs done over the last few years of high contrast living. So many highs and lows. Every time I play the piano it's personal, emotional, and somewhat mysterious. I wanted to share my experience and exploration of that with anyone who might want to come with me." Collage carries LISA's incredible ivory talents, from the classical "Piano Improv 77" to the tech-jazz anticipation building within "The Black Box".



The album is now available digitally and can be streamed via Spotify and iTunes. In addition, the collection can be downloaded via Bandcamp where an EXCLUSIVE 13-page PDF booklet is included featuring art by LISA and liner notes.

In 1980, LISA joined as a member of Prince's band, The Revolution, where she remained until 1986 including as part of the Purple Rain phenomenon for which the group, along with Prince, won two Grammy Awards and the Oscar for Best Original Score. After leaving The Revolution, LISA went on to form one half of the musical duo Wendy & Lisa, with childhood friend, guitarist Wendy Melvoin in 1986. The duo have released five albums and through their work as film and television music composers, they were awarded the Outstanding Original Main Title Emmy in 2010 for their theme to the hit show, Nurse Jackie. LISA and Wendy continue to work together providing the musical scores for television shows including Crossing Jordan, Heroes, Prime Suspect, No Tomorrow, Witches of East End, Shades of Blue andTouch for which they were again nominated for an Emmy. In 2009, LISA played vibraphone on the Alice in Chains song "Black Gives Way to Blue", from the album of the same name.





